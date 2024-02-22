In a regrettable scene that has shocked the world of football, the delegation of the Fortaleza team (from the first division of football in Brazil) suffered an attack in the early hours of this Thursday when leaving the Arena Pernambuco, after the 1-1 draw against Sport, on the fourth day of the group stage of the Northeast Cup.

The act, perpetrated by fans of the rival team, consisted of throwing stones and a bomb at the side of the bus, causing significant damage to the structure of the vehicle.

The brutal attack left six footballers injured

In an official note issued by Fortaleza, it was detailed that six players were injured during the violent episode.

Goalkeeper João Ricardo suffered a cut on the eyebrow, while the left back, Gonzalo Escobar, suffered a blow to the head, a cut on the mouth and another on the eyebrow.

In addition, right back Dudu, defenders Titi and Brítez, and midfielder Lucas Sasha were injured by flying glass and needed medical attention to stop bleeding.

João Ricardo and Gonzalo Escobar underwent stitches, while Escobar will also undergo a computed tomography (CAT) scan of his head, although he is in good condition and conscious. The other players will receive medical care to remove glass fragments from their bodies.

The president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, expressed his indignation and described the act as 'premeditated': “We were working, there was no hostility in the game and then this happened. Fortaleza should only return to play when its players have recovered, just to set an example. “The people who did this cannot go unpunished.”

Likewise, Paz detailed the chaotic moment: “We left the game and, for those who don't know, Arena Pernambuco is far from Recife. We saw the movement of the Sport fans with yellow shirts and suddenly we heard the impact and the screams of the players . For me it was a premeditated act”.

This is the state of the buses of Fortaleza, after the attack of “torcedores” of Sport.

Bombs and stones were thrown in the direction of the bus, after the departure of the Copa do Nordeste. It was a miracle that never happened before.

Quem fez isso fear that I will be punished! #StrengthEC

The statements of Sport Recife

Sport, the rival team, repudiated the acts of violence and provided support to the Fortaleza players. The president of Sport, Yuri Romão, together with the executive André Figueiredo, the technical coordinator Ricardo Drubscky and the medical staff, visited the athletes in the hospital.

The club issued an official note condemning the events and offering to collaborate in the investigation: “The Sport Club do Recife strongly repudiates acts of violence. “The absurd acts of violence do not coincide with the real conduct and behavior of the red and black fans, nor with the values ​​of the Club.”

This incident has generated a wave of indignation in Brazilian football, with unanimous calls for justice and the eradication of violence in sport.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, is focused on the recovery of its players and fully collaborating with the authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from O Globo and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.