MO: the ship “Novocherkassk” was damaged due to an attack by Ukrainian Su-24s

The large landing ship (LHD) Novocherkassk was damaged in Feodosia while repelling an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The nature of the damage to the ship is not specified.

The attack was carried out by Ukrainian Su-24s

The Ministry of Defense reported that the ship was damaged on the night of December 26. “Tonight, while repelling an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces using aircraft guided missiles at the Feodosiya base, the large landing ship Novocherkassk was damaged,” the message says.

Air defense systems destroyed two tactical aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Su-24, which launched missiles, in the area of ​​​​the village of Zhovten.

One person died in an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, on the morning of December 26, announced an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Feodosia region. According to him, the port area was cordoned off. “At this moment, the detonation has stopped and the fire has been localized. All relevant services are on site. Residents of several houses will be resettled,” he reported.

Aksenov later clarified that one person was killed and two were injured as a result of the attack. He also added that six buildings were damaged, mostly with broken windows. Six people were evacuated to temporary accommodation centers, the remaining residents were placed with relatives and friends. “The transport infrastructure is operating as normal, there are no restrictions on passenger transportation,” Aksenov concluded.

Three sailors of the BDK “Novocherkassk” died in combat in March 2022

Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev in March 2022 reportedthat the city said goodbye to the young sailors from the crew of the large landing ship Novocherkassk who died during a special operation in Ukraine. “All three died while performing combat missions to support a group of Russian forces conducting a special military operation in the Mariupol direction,” he said. Among the dead are German Gutko, Dmitry Kotov, Egor Tolmachev.

Novocherkassk was launched in 1987, and since 1990 the Project 775 ship has been mothballed. At the beginning of 2007, the BDK was introduced into the active forces of the Russian Navy.