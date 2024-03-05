DThe letter of confession does not skimp on details about the crime. “We wanted to hit the overhead line of a high-voltage pylon in the connection to the underground cables at the waterproof cable sleeves and short-circuit the six 110 kV cables in it,” says the document that the left-wing extremist “Turn off Tesla volcano group!” posted on the “Kontrapolis” platform on Tuesday ” published.

In it she confesses to the attack on a power pole, which led to a widespread power outage around the Tesla factory in Grünheide in Brandenburg on Tuesday morning and ensured that production there came to a standstill. “We sabotaged Tesla,” the activists write. The goal was the “largest possible blackout” in the car factory. “Together we will bring Tesla to its knees.”

Authorities' investigation into the incident continued Tuesday. They were led by the state security agency of the Brandenburg State Criminal Police Office because a political background “cannot be ruled out,” as a police spokeswoman told the FAZ. Brandenburg's Interior Minister Michael Stübgen (SPD) spoke of a “perfidious attack”. This will have consequences. “The constitutional state will react to such an act of sabotage with the utmost severity.”

The left-wing extremist “volcano groups” have carried out various attacks on critical infrastructure in recent years, including the Deutsche Bahn route network and Tesla’s power supply. In the Brandenburg Constitutional Protection Report from 2022, they are described as part of a network of left-wing extremists who “increasedly expressed calls for the use of more militant means” when calling for protests for climate protection. Basically, “tendencies towards the dissolution of left-wing extremism into the climate protection movement” can be observed.







Fight against capital and patriarchy

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution states: “The focus on the topic of climate protection is also accompanied by a shift to acts of sabotage against companies and infrastructure in the energy sector.” The letter from the “Vulkan Group”, which confessed in 2021 to having interrupted the power supply to the Tesla construction site , is written in a very similar style to the one now published. Both point beyond Tesla to a fight against capital and patriarchy.

Other activists who are currently campaigning against the Tesla factory and its expansion distanced themselves from the attack on Tuesday. These include a citizens' initiative that is fighting against an expansion of the plant and activists who have currently set up a protest camp in a forest in Grünheide. The citizens' initiative announced on Tuesday: “This attack is damaging our work.” They stand for social peace and express criticism with diverse and creative forms of protest. We continue to stand for dialogue.

The activists of the “Robin Wood” group, some of whom are camping in Grünheide, also wrote that they rejected “any connection” between the attack and their own activities. We are a “non-violent action community”.

The police had checked the camp in the past few days and decided that the activists could initially stay there until March 15, with the option of an extension. There are currently 80 to 100 people staying there. They are supported by the citizens' initiative.







Both groups fear that the Tesla factory will be expanded, although the majority of local residents recently voted against it. Among other things, they fear that a drinking water protection area would be affected. The citizens' initiative pointed out in its statement on Tuesday that the Brandenburg state government and Tesla had failed to reduce the “growing tensions” that accompanied the establishment of such a plant. A large demonstration is planned for March 10th.