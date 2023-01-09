Mexico.- The coordinator of the Morena senators, Ricardo Monrealexpressed his support for Lula da SilvaPresident of Brazil, for the assault on Congress, the Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace Brazilians by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

From his social networks, Ricardo Monreal described as a “attack on democracy and a “attack on the popular will” the violent takeover of the precincts by thousands of demonstrators who refuse to recognize the victory of Lula da Silva in the elections of Brazil.

The Morenista expressed his solidarity with the Brazilian people and its president, speaking out in favor of the rule of law and the law after the unprecedented events that occurred in the South American country.

“The assault on the seats of constitutional power in #Brazil is an attack on the popular will and an attack on democracy. My solidarity with the Brazilian people and with Lula da Silva. Always in favor of the rule of law, of the law“Wrote the senator from Morena.

Ricardo Monreal’s position on the events in Brazil coincides with that of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), who condemned the invasion perpetrated by Bolsonaro’s followers and gave his support to President Lula on social networks.

Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the halls of the three powers in Brazil, in rejection of Lula da Silva’s electoral victory. Photo: AFP

After lashing out at Brazil’s conservatives for their “coup attempt,” AMLO stressed that Lula da Silva has the support of Mexico and the rest of the world.

“Reprehensible and undemocratic the coup attempt by the conservatives in Brazil encouraged by the leadership of the oligarchic power, their spokesmen and fans. Lula is not alone, he has the support of the progressive forces of his country, Mexico, the American continent and the world,” wrote AMLO.

On Sunday, January 8, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed Congress, the Federal Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace of Brazil, a week after Lula took power, in what constitutes an unprecedented event in the country.

The Brazilian president, who was on a work tour in Sao Paulo, was severe against the ultra-rightists and warned that those responsible for the assault will be punished by law. “Whoever did this will be found and punished. Democracy guarantees the right to free expression, but it also demands that institutions be respected,” he asserted.

