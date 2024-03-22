Home page World

From: Julian Mayr, Michelle Brey

There were shots fired and a large-scale fire at the Crocus Hall in Moscow. Dozens of people died. Many were injured.

This ticker has ended. We report on the latest developments at this link.

Update from March 23rd, 6:00 a.m.: According to authorities, the number of deaths in the attack on a concert hall in northwest Moscow rose from 40 to more than 60. According to the health minister, 115 more people were taken to hospital. Russian media are already talking about more than 82 deaths. The Russian National Guard said it was at the scene and was searching for the perpetrators.

The large-scale fire has now been contained. Information emerged about the number of people possibly trapped inside AFP not done. As the Russian Emergencies Ministry announced, the fire department was able to evacuate around 100 people who were in the basement.

Attack in Moscow – investigation launched into “terrorist act”.

Vladimir Putin wished the victims a speedy recovery through Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and thanked the doctors. However, he initially did not comment publicly on the attack on the concert hall, reports AFP. According to Russian authorities, an investigation has been opened into a “terrorist act.” The jihadist militia Islamic State (IS) had already claimed responsibility for the attack.

At least 60 people were killed in the attack on the Crocus City Hall, a concert hall in northwest Moscow. © Dmitry Golubovich/IMAGO

The Telegram channels Basa and Masch, which are close to the Russian security authorities, published videos showing at least two armed men advancing into the hall, as well as others showing corpses and groups of people rushing towards the exit. Additional footage shows concertgoers hiding behind seats.

Armed attack on concert hall in Moscow – building is on fire

Update from March 22nd, 11:30 p.m.: After the attack on a concert hall in Moscow, the number of injured continues to rise. The Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region spoke of 145 people who had been taken to hospitals on Saturday night. There had previously been talk of at least 40 deaths and more than 100 injuries. Because rescue and police operations are still ongoing on site and the building is on fire, the numbers could still rise significantly. It was said that at least eight children were among the injured. Videos show the situation after the attack.

Shots in Moscow: IS claims responsibility for attack – US embassy warned two weeks ago

Update from March 22nd, 10:30 p.m.: The Islamic State (IS) jihadist militia has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in Moscow AFP reported. The group wrote on the Telegram online service on Friday that IS fighters had attacked “a large gathering … on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow.” According to Russian authorities, at least 40 people were killed and more than a hundred others were injured.

The U.S. Embassy in Russia warned citizens two weeks ago that “extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts.”

Attack in Moscow: After shots in Crocus City Hall – National Guard in action

Update from March 22nd, 10:10 p.m.: Special units of the Russian National Guard are deployed after the suspected terrorist attack in Moscow. The emergency services announced this evening that they are looking for the criminals. In addition, people would be brought to safety, it said.

Shots were fired at the Crocus City Hall event center. A fire then broke out. The building, which also houses the concert hall in question, is in flames over an area of ​​13,000 square meters. This was announced by the Russian Civil Defense Ministry. So far it has not been possible to put out the fire. Firefighting helicopters were also used.

Moscow reacts after shots fired in concert hall: theaters and museums remain closed at the weekend

Update from March 22nd, 9:40 p.m.: According to Russian state media, one person was arrested after the attack at the Moscow Concert Hall. This was not initially officially confirmed. It also remains unclear whether the person is a suspected shooter.

According to authorities, all theaters and museums in Moscow will remain closed this weekend in response to current events. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had previously said that all major events in Europe's largest city had been canceled. The authorities also canceled mass events in the Moscow area.

Kiev officials have rejected suspicions of Ukrainian involvement in the alleged terrorist attack near Moscow. “Ukraine has absolutely no connection to the events,” emphasized Mykhailo Podoljak, adviser to Presidential Office Chief Andriy Yermak, in a video message on Telegram on Friday.

After shooting in a concert hall in Moscow – at least 40 people died

Update from March 22nd, 8:35 p.m.: Now there are the first concrete figures on the injured and dead after the attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow. According to Russian intelligence, at least 40 people were killed today. In addition, more than a hundred people were injured. The FSB said this, according to Russian news agencies.

The Russian National Guard is on duty after an attack in Moscow. Here emergency services bring a man to safety. © Vitaly Smolnikov/dpa

Update from March 22nd, 8:27 p.m.: After the attack on a Moscow hall that left people dead and injured, Russia's Central Investigative Committee has now opened proceedings into a suspected act of terrorism. The authority announced this via Telegram.

Meanwhile, the USA also took a position on the current situation. “There is currently no indication that Ukraine or Ukrainians are involved in the gun attack,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council. “I would advise you against establishing any connection with Ukraine at such an early stage,” he added. He uttered these words from the background of the Ukraine war. Russia massively attacked the country on February 24, 2022 – there has been war ever since.

After shots in Moscow: FSB confirms deaths and injuries – Russia speaks of an act of terrorism

Update from March 22nd, 8:05 p.m.: The Russian Foreign Ministry has described the attack on the Moscow Concert Hall as a “bloody terrorist attack.” “The entire global community must condemn this despicable crime,” wrote ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday evening on the Telegram online service.

Update from March 22nd, 7:48 p.m.: According to the agency, the Russian domestic secret service FSB has responded to the attack on a Moscow concert hall Interfax Dead and injured confirmed. Specific figures on the alleged terrorist attack were not initially given. According to authorities, additional explosions were reported following shots fired and a fire.

The Crocus City Hall in Moscow is on fire. © SNA/Imago

Crocus Hall in Moscow in flames after shots fired – around 100 people apparently trapped

Update from March 22nd, 7:27 p.m.: Reported on site, citing eyewitnesses Tass After the shooting in an event center in the Moscow region there are now reports of dead and injured people. The victims are said to be both employees and visitors to the Crocus City Hall in the city of Krasnogorsk (northwest of Moscow), the agency reported.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin commented. According to him, there are said to be several fatalities. He spoke of a “terrible tragedy” – without giving an exact number of victims.

Footage of Crocus City Hall circulated on social networks. A third of the building is now said to be in flames and the roof is in danger of collapsing. There was also talk of explosions. Around 100 people could reportedly be trapped in the burning house. The background to the incident remains unclear. There was repeated talk of a possible “terrorist attack”.

Shots in Moscow concert hall – apparently several dead and injured

Our first report from March 22nd, 6:53 p.m.: Moscow – There were apparently shots fired in a concert hall in the Russian capital Moscow on Friday evening (March 22). The Russian News Agency RIA Novosti reports of three camouflaged people who are said to have opened fire. The news agency Tass According to reports, an “unknown number of people” attacked the hall with shots.

Shots in Moscow: Hall on fire – evacuation underway

A fire then broke out, according to the news agency, among others Tass reported. An evacuation is therefore underway. Tass published footage of a major fire. This is said to have broken out in the Crocus City Hall, where a concert was taking place at the time. The concert hall is located in the west of Moscow on the outskirts of the city. The sounds of gunshots could be heard on videos.

There was talk on social networks of at least twelve people dead and several injured after the shooting. There was initially no official confirmation of this. Information about the background to the incident in Russia was also unclear. There was also talk of deaths and injuries in channels of the online service Telegram on Friday evening. A news agency reporter RIA Novosti On site spoke of injuries from “automatic gunfire”. (mbr/dpa/AFP)