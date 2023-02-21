Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Split

Heavy fighting is raging in eastern Ukraine. Putin’s speech shakes heads in Kiev as Kherson is attacked. The news ticker.

+++ 8.35 p.m.: At least six people were killed and twelve injured in the shelling of the city of Cherson by Russian forces today, according to the Ukraine Task Force South. According to the military, the attack targeted residential areas, infrastructure facilities, a local market, a kindergarten, a hospital, a bus station, as well as garages and vehicles.

Several apartments in residential buildings caught fire as a result of the shelling. Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson region’s military administration, previously reported that he heard “at least 20 explosions”. According to Prokudin, the Russian armed forces fired rocket launchers.

Located on the west bank of the Dnipro River, Kherson has been under constant fire from Russian forces since being liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, the online newspaper reports Kyiv Independent. These were pushed to the east bank of the river, from where they shelled the liberated areas. The recent Russian attack on Cherson is loud Kyiv Independent temporal coincided with Vladimir Putin’s speech in which he claims that his country is “not at war” with the Ukrainian people, but with “the Kiev regime”.

A self-propelled howitzer fires at Ukrainian targets in the Kherson region. (Archive image) © Andrei Rubtsov/imago

News in the Ukraine war: Wagner boss accuses Russian chief of staff of “treason”.

+++ 4:54 p.m.: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin throws “Treason” to the Russian Army Chief of Staff. The reason is that he refuses to provide equipment to his mercenaries fighting in Ukraine. “Hell come hell” he would order, together with the defense minister, not to give the group any ammunition or airlift support, Prigozhin said in an audio message published on Telegram on Tuesday (February 21).

The General Staff even forbade the Wagner mercenaries to “supply shovels with which they can dig trenches”. There is a “frontal opposition” to his troops, which is “nothing less than an attempt to destroy Wagner,” said Prigozhin. This is tantamount to “treason against the fatherland”, while Wagner is fighting to conquer the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, losing “hundreds” of fighters every day.

Prigozhin had repeatedly criticized the army leadership in recent weeks. However, his direct attack on Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu represents an escalation.

News on the Ukraine war: Is “Rasputiza” preventing Putin’s offensive?

+++ 3.30 p.m.: The rainy season (“Rasputitsa”) in Ukraine will start soon. Ex-Russian secret service officer Igor Girkin is warning the Russian military that he only has ten to 20 days left for an offensive in Ukraine. “It’s actually too late to start anything serious,” translated the news portal Focus Online from a Telegram post by Girkins. The mud caused by “Rasputiza” makes it difficult for tanks and other military equipment to advance.

+++ 1.30 p.m.: Kiev shook its head at today’s speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin. So wrote the Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak on twitterthat Putin has publicly demonstrated his irrelevance and confusion. Putin has no solutions ready because for him there are only “Nazis, Martians and conspiracy theories” everywhere. The news agency Reuters Podoliak said that Putin is “in a completely different reality, where there is no opportunity to have a dialogue about justice and international law.” Russia is stuck in an impasse and everything it does makes things worse.

News about the Ukraine war: fighting without end – “Russia attacks every day”

+++ 12.00 p.m.: On the anniversary of the Ukraine war on February 24, many are expecting a new offensive by Moscow. But for many Ukrainian soldiers, things can hardly get any harder. For example, the unit “Witcher” has been fighting continuously in the Donetsk region for twelve months. “Some people are talking about a new offensive, but the Russians are attacking every day. The situation has not changed for our unit,” the AFP news agency quoted the commander with the combat name “Virus” as saying. He is confident that the Ukrainian front will hold.

In Bakhmut and elsewhere on the Eastern Front, Moscow is using the same tactics, Virus says. Groups of ten men would be sent out in rapid succession to attack Ukrainian positions. They could still fend off the first waves. “When the fifth comes, it will take our trenches because we don’t have time to reload our weapons and kill them,” he describes the actions of the Russian troops. “They don’t care about the lives of their soldiers.”

News about the Ukraine war: Destruction of hospitals and schools increases

Update from Tuesday, February 21, 11:30 a.m.: According to observations by British secret services, damage to schools and hospitals has recently increased during the Ukraine war. In January, more medical facilities and educational institutions were hit, according to the short report by the British Ministry of Defence. This is largely due to Russia’s indiscriminate use of artillery and other weapons systems. Again and again, civilians were killed.

According to the United Nations, at least 8,000 civilians died in the Ukraine war by mid-February, although the number could be significantly higher. According to British intelligence, independent estimates already put the number of civilian fatalities at 16,000.

News about the Ukraine war: Selenskyj is confident of victory

First report from Tuesday, February 21: Moscow/Kiev – The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was confident of victory shortly before the first anniversary of the Ukraine war. Ukraine will win this “historic confrontation,” Zelensky said in a video speech on Monday evening. “The aggressor state, which is increasingly developing into a terrorist state, will be held accountable for its crimes.” The entire free world is helping Kiev to defend freedom, independence and the international legal order. The Ukraine war enters its second year on February 24th.

News about the Ukraine war: danger of Russian air strikes still high

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian general staff continues to assess the risk of massive Russian air strikes as high. According to Ukrainian reports, at least one person was killed and two injured in the Donetsk region on Monday. There was an air alert nationwide for an hour and a half. The trigger is said to have been Russian fighter jets that have risen in Belarus. These can fire hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, which Ukraine cannot intercept.

According to state-owned electricity grid operator Ukrenerho, the Ukrainian energy system has not recorded a deficit for the second week in a row, despite repeated Russian airstrikes. No regional power consumption limits have been set either, it said. Occasionally, however, shutdowns can occur.

News on the Ukraine war: Putin gives speech on the state of the nation

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his State of the Union address on February 21. The Federal Assembly meets near the Kremlin. According to the Kremlin, Putin will address the war and the current situation in Russia. He also wants to comment on the economy and social policy. Because of the sanctions imposed by the West, the Russian economy is under massive pressure. (editorial with agencies)