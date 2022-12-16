CDMX.- Carlos Loret de Mola, Chumel Torres, Azucena Uresti and other journalists showed their disapproval for the attack to bullets that the Imagen TV communicator received on Thursday night, December 15 Ciro Gomez Leyva.

It was on Twitter where journalism professionals positioned themselves on the shooting attack against Ciro Gómez Leyvasome claimed for the violence, others demanded justice and some only wished the best for the media professional.

One of them was Loret de Molawho described what happened as “unacceptable” and “outrageous”at the same time that he asked to get to the background through journalistic investigation, leaving aside the authorities of the judicial power.

“How far have we come! This is unacceptable, outrageous. Hopefully with a journalistic investigation we can soon confirm who is behind this. A hug for @CiroGomezL how good that you are well,” published the former Televisa worker.

For his part, comedian Chumel Torres published “Hopefully all is well, Ciro. I send you a big hug.” While Azucena Uresti wrote to Gómez Leyva “A dear and admired hug @CiroGomezL. I appreciate you are well. Whatever comes and decides, count on me always.”

Personalities who left messages of support were Margarita Zavala, former first lady in the six-year term of Felipe Calderón; federal deputy Saraí Nuñez-Ceron; columnist Enrique de la Madrid, among others.

Another journalist attacked

The attack against Ciro Gómez Leyva happened at 11:20 p.m. (CDMX time) a few meters from the journalist’s home, where two people traveling on a motorcycle opened fire on his vehicle.

The consequences could have been worse if it weren’t for the fact that the Imagen TV driver’s van is armored.

“At 11:10 pm, 200 meters from my house, two people on a motorcycle shot at me, apparently with the clear intention of killing me. The armor of my truck that I was driving saved me and I have reported the matter to the authorities. CGL “, was the message with which Gómez Leyva announced the attack on Twitter.

We recommend you read:

In another publication, the communicator uploaded four photos of the event along with the phrase: “I appreciate your messages. The armor of the truck saved me. GLC”.