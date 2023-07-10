Attack on Chinese kindergarten leaves six dead

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sandstorm in Beijing on March 10, 2023.
David Lopez. TIME
Sandstorm in Beijing on March 10, 2023.
There is also an injured person.
A stabbing attack inside a kindergarten left six dead and one injured on Monday in Lianjiang, south China, a municipality spokeswoman said. Among the seven victims are “a teacher, two parents and three students,” she added, explaining that a suspect had been arrested. The age and identity of the victims were not specified at this time.
“The incident was a stabbing,” a Lianjiang police spokesman said. The suspect who was arrested is 25 years old, local police said in a statement, and was identified as Wu. The attack took place around 07:40 a.m. (11:40 p.m. GMT on Sunday) in the city of Lianjiang, located in Guangdong province, according to the official China News Network.
Although China bans the possession of firearms, stabbings have increased in recent years, including in schools, prompting authorities to tighten security. In August 2022, a knife attack at a kindergarten in Jiangxi province (southwest) left three dead and six injured. In April 2021, an individual with a knife attacked a kindergarten in Beiliu, in the south of the country, killing two children and injuring 16 people.
