Pugacheva published a post about a missile hitting the Okhmatdet children’s hospital

People’s Artist of the USSR, singer Alla Pugacheva spoke about the missile hitting the largest children’s hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdet, in Kyiv.

The artist posted a photo of the injured child in the arms of a woman.

God is patient, but there is a limit to everything Alla Pugachevasinger

Russia Commented on Pugacheva’s Post

Vadim Tsyganov, Russian poet and songwriter, husband of singer Vika Tsyganova, gave Pugacheva’s advice after publishing a post on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned)“Let her post the bombed Gaza Strip, 10 children, that’s what I advise her to do. If she’s such a realist, let her post real things. But here we still have to prove everything,” he said, noting that the singer needs to decide who she is: “Kirkorov, Broshkina, Galkina, Palkina.”

He also said that Pugacheva “is not a mouthpiece for the Russian people” and called on her to “mind her own business” in Israel.

Children’s hospital “Okhmatdet” came under attack on July 8

On Monday, July 8, several powerful explosions thundered in Kyiv. Ukrainian authorities reported that a number of objects, including a children’s hospital, were hit, and blamed the Russian Armed Forces for the attack. President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that in connection with this, the republic requested a meeting of the UN Security Council for July 9.

The press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, stated that a missile fired by the air defense systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fell on the medical facility.

We do not strike civilian targets. Strikes are carried out on critical infrastructure facilities, on military targets that are somehow related to the military potential of the Kyiv regime Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

He also called for being guided by the statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which “absolutely rules out that there were strikes on any civilian targets, and which states that it was a case of an anti-missile falling.”

Russian Foreign Ministry says US missile hits hospital

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, reported that a missile from the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system fell on the territory of the children’s hospital. According to her, it has happened repeatedly with the Ukrainian air defense system that its missiles have gone off course and hit residential buildings and social institutions. “It has already been confirmed, including by numerous witnesses, that one of the missiles from the Western NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system hit a building on the territory of the Okhmatdet children’s hospital in Kyiv,” the diplomat claims.

Zakharova added that the Ukrainian leadership has long been using civilian enterprises for military purposes, turning them either into workshops for the assembly and repair of military equipment, or warehouses for storing weapons and equipment.

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov, in turn, commented on the statements of some US officials about the allegedly deliberate strike of the Russian army on a children’s hospital in Kyiv. “The American officialdom and local observers, without having looked into the facts, are cynically using the tragedy that occurred against our country,” he said, calling what is happening “an example of rabid anti-Russian propaganda.”