US, Ukraine Prepare Forceful Response to Missile Hit in Kyiv Hospital

The United States and Ukraine are developing a forceful response to the situation with the missile hitting the Kyiv children’s hospital “Okhmatdet”. This was reported by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

We are working with the Ukrainians to deal with this attack and respond to it with force and vigor. Jake Sullivan US National Security Advisor

On Monday, July 8, powerful explosions thundered in Kyiv. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, and the head of the city administration, Sergey Popko, reported on the operation of air defense systems.

The Ukrainian side stated that more than 40 missiles were fired at the republic’s territory. According to local authorities, “falling debris” was recorded in seven districts, including from the direction of the Zhulyany airport, which is located in the Solomensky district of the city.

After this, a number of media outlets reported that the Kiev children’s hospital had been hit. The Ukrainian authorities blamed Russia for the incident. The Russian Defense Ministry called Kyiv’s statements a provocation and emphasized that Russia does not attack civilian objects in Ukraine.

Related materials:

Russia rejects accusations of hospital attack

A number of Russian officials responded to the claims about the attack on the Okhmatdet hospital in Kyiv and called them false accusations from Kyiv.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the hospital was hit by a missile fired by the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ air defense systems. He called for the Russian Defense Ministry’s statement, which rules out strikes by Russian troops on civilian targets, to be followed.

The Russian leader’s press secretary also indicated that the situation surrounding the attack on the hospital is a PR operation by the Ukrainian authorities using blood.

It is indeed a tragedy, but it is used to create a background to accompany the participation [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky at NATO summit Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official representative

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, reported that the impact of a NASAMS anti-aircraft missile on the territory of a children’s hospital in Kyiv has been confirmed.

According to her, it has happened on numerous occasions with the Ukrainian air defense system that its missiles have gone off course and hit residential buildings and social institutions.

Related materials:

Russia’s Permanent Representative Condemns UN Secretary General’s Reaction to Children’s Hospital Situation

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the incident with a missile hitting the Okhmatdet children’s hospital in Kyiv was caused by Ukraine’s deployment of air defense systems in residential areas.

The diplomat condemned the reaction of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to the tragedy in Kyiv, who blamed Russia for what happened.

I said that this is clearly a double standard. Vasily Nebenzya Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

The diplomat recalled that “when something happens in Ukraine, the Secretary General and his press secretary rush to immediately blame and condemn Russia,” without understanding the real reasons for this or that incident.

Nebenzya said at a UN meeting that Russia regrets that the UN Security Council has become embroiled in Kyiv’s propaganda campaign to discredit Russian actions in Ukraine.

Ukraine has requested a UN Security Council meeting on July 9 due to the strikes on Kyiv. This was stated by the republic’s President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Warsaw.

Earlier, the first deputy permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky announced the convening of the Security Council. He noted that Moscow would familiarize the members of the organization with facts that refute the Ukrainian and Western versions of the attack on Kyiv.

Political coordinator of the permanent mission of the Russian Federation to the UN Nadezhda Sokolova stated that Russia allowed Ukraine to the meeting at the request of the United States. Russia became the chairman of the UN Security Council on July 1. Its powers will last for one month.