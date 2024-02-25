And of at least 15 dead and two injured in an attack by armed men inside a Catholic church in Essakane, Burkina Fasowhile a mass was being celebrated. This was announced by the bishop of the diocese of Dori, Monsignor Laurent Bifuré Dabire, explaining that ''the provisional toll is 15 faithful killed, of which 12 died on site and three in the health center due to their injuries''.

''Horror for the cowardly terrorist attack against Catholic faithful during a Holy Mass in Essakane. My condolences to the families of the victims and maximum solidarity with the injured”, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister wrote on Antonio Tajani.

“A continuous massacre is taking place against Christians – states the President of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana – We join the Catholic community of Essakane, in Burkina Faso, in deep sorrow for the victims and injured of a terrorist attack, in the hope that the international community will turn the spotlight, as soon as possible and adequately, on the issue of Christians who are persecuted, oppressed or need, which are hundreds of millions in the world”.

“Great horror for the killing of four priests in Ethiopia and for the attack in Burkina Faso on the Catholic community which caused the killing of fifteen faithful. Many times when priests or Catholics are killed around the world there is a very muted reaction from public opinion. And we don't understand why. Instead, they are very serious facts that should cause a reaction similar to the one we are rightly seeing in the Navalny case”, says the Forza Italia group leader in the Senate, Maurizio Gasparri.

“It's not that when priests or Catholics are killed – he adds – the indignation must be less. Instead, this happens due to a series of absolutely unjustifiable mechanisms. Our indignation is great in the face of this further aggression against Christians which demonstrates how this continues in general silence while other cases have rightly aroused a great reaction”.