At the apex of the new right-wing extremism in Brazil, Bolsonarists promote terror in Brasília and leave a trail of destruction in the headquarters of the Three Powers. the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) – marking the most violent moment in post-redemocratization Brazilian politics and a peak of the coup movement that tries to illegally reverse the result of the last presidential election.

The balance of coup-mongering and lying speeches reverberated by far-right characters – including former president Jair Bolsonaro –, the financing and tolerance of Bolsonarist camps and the leniency of security forces summits with anti-democratic acts could finally be observed this Sunday after the invaders being expelled from buildings: rooms destroyed, works of art looted or vandalized, furniture thrown against windows, police officers injured, journalists attacked and more than 200 coup plotters arrested in the act.

Dressed in green and yellow colors and preaching a military coup, Bolsonaristas first invaded Congress and then headed to the headquarters of other powers, never being decisively stopped by the security forces of the Federal District, which raised accusations of collusion or incompetence of local authorities.

A National Force vehicle even fell into the water mirror in front of the Congress. At the STF, the coup plotters vandalized the court’s plenary and used a fire hose to flood the place. In Planalto, they took selfies and broadcast live the destruction of rooms, in addition to stealing weapons and papers and vandalizing the gallery of portraits of former presidents.

The depredation only ended more than two hours later after the riot police and the PM’s cavalry finally acted decisively against Bolsonaristas.

In recent days, the coup movement has been reinforced by new extremists, who arrived in Brasília in dozens of buses. On Bolsonarist social networks, this week there was a call for a “seizure of power by the people themselves” scheduled to take place in Congress on January 7 and 8.

The city was already under tension since violent acts committed by Bolsonaristas in December, including an attempted bomb attack against the city’s airport.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who took office just a week ago, called the invaders “fanatical fascists” and “Nazis”, blamed his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro for the violence and promised to find and punish those who financed Sunday’s acts.

“This genocide not only provoked this, but is also stimulating it through social networks”, said Lula. “We are going to try to find out who financed this. And all these people will pay. If there was an omission by someone in the federal government that facilitated this, they will also be punished”.

Lula was not in Brasilia during the invasion. He had traveled to Araraquara (SP) and transformed the local city hall into a crisis office. The president drove to Brasília during the night and inspected the damage in the Planalto.

Condemnations also came from STF ministers. Alexandre de Moraes, who is seen as an enemy by Bolsonarists, classified this Sunday’s acts as “terrorist” and stated that “financiers, instigators, previous and current public agents who continue in the illicit conduct of anti-democratic acts” will be held accountable.

Intervention in the Federal District

The day of Bolsonarist terror also led Lula to sign a decree of federal intervention in public security in the Federal District, after local authorities linked to Bolsonarism were accused of incompetence in managing the crisis and even complicity with the coup plotters.

In recent days, dozens of buses with Bolsonarists headed to Brasília to reinforce the coup camp installed months ago in front of the Army Headquarters without the DF authorities strengthening security at the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

Still this Sunday, Lula mentioned that this Sunday the PM of the DF even escorted a march of coup supporters concentrated at the Army HQ to the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

Faced with the explosion of violence, the governor of the DF, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), an ally of Jair Bolsonaro, tried to distance himself from the acts and dismissed his Security Secretary, Anderson Torres, who held the position of Minister of Justice under Bolsonaro. Torres had already been accused of complacency with coup leaders during the roadblocks last year and in the attempted invasion of the Federal Police headquarters in Brasília last month.

Just this afternoon, the Advocacy General of the Union (AGU), linked to the federal government, asked the STF to arrest Torres. At the moment, Bolsonarista Torres is in the USA.

Governor Ibaneis, in a clear attempt to escape responsibility for the violence, published a video on his networks asking Lula for “apologies” and calling the acts “unacceptable”. Politician Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the PL, the acronym of Bolsonaro, was another who also tried to distance himself from the violence in Brasília. “We do not support these movements,” said Valdemar, who after Bolsonaro’s defeat even tried to challenge the result in court with a baseless claim.

With the federal intervention, the security of the DF will be commanded by Ricardo Garcia Cappelli, executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, which in turn is commanded by Flávio Dino. “No one will go unpunished. The democratic rule of law will not be walled off by criminals,” said Cappelli.

Defense Minister José Múcio, who had been criticized for adopting a more tolerant position in relation to Bolsonarist camps installed in front of barracks across the country, went on to say this Sunday that it is no longer possible to “put up” with these concentrations.

“We can’t go on like this, we’re going to take action, we can’t put up with this anymore”, declared José Múcio, who had been the target of criticism in the last week for not adopting a more energetic position against the camps.

Bolsonaro’s role

Former president Jair Bolsonaro, who left the government two days before Lula’s inauguration after failing in his attempts to reverse the poll results, remained silent throughout the day, avoiding condemning the violence stemming from his self-exile from Florida while the invaders occupied the buildings.

Bolsonaro only spoke hours after the scammers were expelled. The former president published a protocol condemnation on his networks and even tried to draw a false equivalence with the Brazilian left.

“Peaceful demonstrations, in the form of the law, are part of democracy. However, depredations and invasions of public buildings as occurred today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, escape the rule,” said Bolsonaro. The former representative also said he “repudiated” Lula’s accusations made this Sunday.

Bolsonaro, who after the defeat avoided congratulating Lula and even passing the presidential sash, also said that he “always” respected and defended “the laws and democracy”, ignoring his own participation in anti-democratic demonstrations against Congress, the STF and authorities elections in recent years.

international reactions

Throughout Sunday, while the coup leaders destroyed the headquarters of the Three Powers, Lula received declarations of solidarity and support from foreign governments, including the United States and France, neighbors like Colombia and Argentina, as well as from European Union authorities, who also condemned Bolsonarist violence.

In a statement, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the bloc “reiterates its full support for President Lula and the Brazilian democratic system and expresses solidarity with the democratic institutions targeted by this attack.” A similar statement was made by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

US politicians quickly drew parallels with the invasion of the Capitol by a mob of right-wing extremists on January 6, 2021. As happened in Brasilia, the US coup plotters who vandalized the seat of Congress in their country were also encouraged by a radical leader defeated to try to illegally reverse the outcome of a presidential election.

After the invasion in Brasilia, US President Joe Biden condemned the “attack on democracy and the peaceful transfer of power in “Brazil”, and said that “Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support”.

US lawmakers ask for Bolsonaro’s extradition

After the scenes of terror in Brasilia, two American congressmen criticized Jair Bolsonaro’s stay in the US. Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro has asked for the extradition of the former president, who is currently in Florida.

“He is a dangerous man. They should send him back to his home country, Brazil”, said the deputy. “I support President Lula and the democratically elected government in the country”, completed the democrat, who also linked the invasion in Brasília with the attack on the US Capitol in 2021. “Domestic terrorists and fascists cannot use Trump’s playbook to undermine democracy ”.

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, from New York, also linked the events in Brasilia with the Capitol, saying “we see fascists trying to do the same in Brazil”.

In the same message, she expressed solidarity with Lula and the end of Bolsonaro’s “refuge” in the US.