It is the deadliest attack in Mali since the August 18 putsch. Twelve civilians, including two women and a child, and at least as many Malian soldiers, were killed in a double attack Tuesday (October 13) in the center of the country. Near the Burkinabé border, a military position in Sokoura, in the circle of Bankass, first “is the subject of a terrorist attack” on the night of Monday to Tuesday, the Malian army announced in a statement. The camp “was attacked by undercover terrorists“, then told AFP a military source in the center of the country.

A reinforcement dispatched to the scene Tuesday morning then “was the victim of an attack“combining the explosion of an improvised device and an ambush “at the Parou bridge”, according to a statement. Twelve people on board a bus on the way to the weekly Bankass fair and who “followed the reinforcement of the army” also perished in this second attack, according to a police source. “Twelve civilians were killed including two women and a baby”, this source said.

This attack, on the road between Bandiagara and Bankass, caused “12 dead among the fairgrounds, including two women and a child”, said Oumar Guindo, a youth representative based in Bandiagara. On the army side, the results of the attack on the reinforcements are “3 dead, 10 injured” and the missing. “On the enemy side nine terrorists were shot down”, said the army, adding that “the Malian military aviation arrived on the bridge area and destroyed two vehicles” assailants. “All these reports are provisional”, underlined the army, which suffers there its heaviest losses since the putsch which overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on August 18.

This new attack comes a few days after the release of four hostages – an opposition leader, Soumaïla Cissé, the French Sophie Pétronin and two Italians – against some 200 detainees claimed by the jihadist groups, an exchange which therefore clearly did not caused a lull on the ground.

Central Mali has been caught in a whirlwind of violence since the appearance in 2015 in this region of a jihadist group led by the Fulani preacher Amadou Koufa, who has largely recruited within his community. Community clashes then multiplied between the Peuls, mainly pastoralists, and the Bambara and Dogon ethnic groups practicing mainly agriculture, who created self-defense groups, relying in particular on traditional dozo hunters.