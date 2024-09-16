In Chelyabinsk, a 13-year-old schoolboy attacked his peers and teachers with a hammer

A 13-year-old schoolboy attacked his classmates with a hammer in Chelyabinsk. On Monday, September 16, the teenager entered the classroom and began to randomly beat up his peers.

He entered Chelyabinsk school No. 68 without any problems, having put hammer in the backpack. The boy attacked children and teachers already in the first lesson.

It is known that several schoolchildren received medical assistance on the spot, and one girl was hospitalized. At the moment, she is in intensive care in serious condition. She has serious injuries. In addition, it is claimed that a teacher was also injured.

Meanwhile, the attacker was neutralized and handed over to the police. The reasons for his actions are currently being investigated by security forces.

The 13-year-old schoolboy had a hammer, a gun and a knife with him

According to URA.RU, the teenager could have entered the school building not only with a hammer, but also with an air pistol. However, as noted, it did not come to shooting. 74.ru also reports that the teenager had a knife with him.

Chemistry and biology teacher Nina Shoshina, 57, neutralized a 13-year-old schoolboy. In response, the student struck her as well. As a result, the woman was wounded.

The 13-year-old who attacked a Russian school has been taken to a psychiatric clinic. According to Ural Mash, this is not the first time the boy has been in the clinic. After a short period of treatment, he was again sent to a correlation school, where he attacked people.

Schoolchildren were locked in their classrooms during the attack.

According to one eyewitness, all students from School No. 68 in Chelyabinsk who were in the educational institution at the time of the attack were locked in their classrooms. According to the student, he wanted to check the schedule on the first floor, but was unable to do so because everyone was locked in their classrooms. “An hour later, they told everyone to go home,” said the teenager, who was on the second floor at the time of the attack.

The mother of one of the schoolchildren also shared details about the attack. According to her, the parents were not initially informed about what happened.

The teacher sent a voice message that the water was simply turned off at school and the children were being sent home. Then the child came home from school and said that a boy with a traumatic gun, a hammer and a knife had come mother of one of the schoolchildren

According to the woman, the school has a metal detector, which could have been turned off, as well as security, but the quality of the services provided raises questions.

At least four people were injured in a school in Chelyabinsk

As the regional children’s rights commissioner Evgeniya Mayorova specified, according to preliminary data, four people were injured by the teenager’s actions at school No. 68. The Ministry of Health confirmed the information.

Meanwhile, the ombudsman does not understand how people’s safety is ensured in the Chelyabinsk school. Mayorova asked about the technical equipment of the educational organization and psychological services. There are frames in the school – when she walked through them, they beeped. In her opinion, the problem is that now metal frames, as a rule, go off when children come with phones or, for example, scissors.

The mother of the schoolgirl, who was hospitalized in intensive care, also spoke about the girl’s condition. According to her, doctors decided to put the student into a medically induced coma.

Security measures in Chelyabinsk schools were strengthened after the attack

According to the head of the Russian region, Alexey Teksler, he is monitoring the investigation into the incident at school No. 68 and has taken it under his personal control. He added that all victims are now receiving the necessary assistance.

At the same time, Teksler wondered how the student was able to bring a hammer into the institution and why the security did not react to this. The Ministry of Education, the Chelyabinsk administration, the ombudsman and law enforcement agencies will have to sort out the incident. The head of the Russian region also insisted on conducting an inspection in all educational institutions of the Chelyabinsk region.

Meanwhile, security measures have already been increased in Chelyabinsk schools following the schoolboy’s attack. As the city’s mayor, Natalya Kotova, reported, an urgent meeting was held, where the task of additional comprehensive inspections was set.

Teenager’s possible connection to terrorists revealed

The prosecutor’s office is reportedly conducting an investigation into the attack by a 13-year-old schoolboy on teachers and classmates in Chelyabinsk. The supervisory agency will also ensure that education laws are being followed and that safe conditions are ensured for children and teachers. Acting city prosecutor Igor Ryazanov is currently at the scene.

Investigators have already opened criminal cases following the incident. An investigation into negligence has also been launched.

The attacker’s house is currently being searched, and his phone and computers are also being checked. Ural Mash also writes that the teenager could have been recruited by terrorists. Recently, unknown individuals contacted a 13-year-old student and asked him to commit a terrorist attack at school. At that time, the boy’s father asked his son not to communicate with them, but he did not keep his word.