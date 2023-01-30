An attack on a mosque in Peshawar, northwest Pakistan, leaves at least 32 people dead and dozens injured, including several police officers. In the place there is an extensive operation to find the survivors who are under the rubble of the religious headquarters. The authorities condemned the act and called for a return to fighting the “war against terrorism.”

Peshawar is once again the scene of violence. A suicide attack this January 30 at a mosque located inside a police complex has so far left 32 people dead and more than 140 injured, figures that according to the authorities will increase due to the number of faithful who were in the place at the time. of the explosion.

According to police, between 300 and 350 people were congregating in the mosque at prayer time when the attacker sneaked up to the front rows and detonated his explosives.

The impact of the explosion collapsed the roof of the mosque, which collapsed and injured dozens of people, Zafar Khan, a local police officer, told the AP agency.

In the first balances released by the authorities, it is estimated that most of the victims are uniformed police officers since the religious headquarters is located within an extensive complex that also houses a Peshawar police headquarters.

The emergency teams work this Monday to remove the rubble and rescue the people who are still under the walls of the building. According to the police, many of the injured are in critical condition.

“They have told us that the terrorist was in the front row,” Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told local Geo TV.

News in development…

With AP and EFE