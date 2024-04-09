The Centocelle attack is only the latest in a series of bullying incidents involving baby gangs. A worrying social problem.

Can a game really end in a real nightmare? It seems so, and what happened to a child 10 years old is its plastic representation. The little boy, while playing hide and seek with friends in Centocelle, a neighborhood of Rome, was surrounded by a group of kids and dragged away down the metro stairs. A baby gang had gone into action against him.

L'timely intervention of the 12 year old sister, who witnessed the scene and chased the group, avoided the worst. The small group of Nigerians were carrying him (literally) away. There were truly scenes of terror that were seen in Centocelle.

The child, clearly terrified, was pulled and beaten by the group of bullies, while his sister screamed to attract attention. The father, who was a short distance away, intervened immediately, putting her to flight baby gang.

What took place in Rome could be a trauma indelible. The child, in shock, still cannot recover from what happened. The shocked father reported the episode on social media, publishing the photo of the group of bullies taken by his daughter.

The man, hoping to find others witnesses or victims of the same baby gang, asks the online community for help. A resident of the neighborhood confirms the dangerousness of the group, telling of a similar episode that happened to her daughter. In short, it wouldn't be the first time that the group has attacked other children.

The Centocelle attack is only the latest in a series of episodes bullying involving baby gangs. A worrying social problem that requires decisive intervention and greater attention from institutions and the community. Especially with regards to youth principals who spend time and resources training and bringing together the little ones.

The bad episode that happened to this child invites us to reflect on the seriousness of the phenomenon of bullying and the need to educate children about respect and tolerance. Commitment is needed to combat this spreading plague and create a safer society. Investigations are certainly continuing to find out who it was and how many other people were involved in the same baby gang.