Mash: Ukrainian Armed Forces drone pierces wall of plant in special economic zone of Tula region

Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attacked the Uzlovaya special economic zone (SEZ) in the Tula region, the Mash Telegram channel reported. According to its information, air defense systems worked on all the devices, but one of the downed drones pierced the wall of the Promet-SEZ LLC plant.

As a result of the massive night attack, four drones reached the SEZ. Air defense worked on all of them, but the enterprise workshop was damaged, where the wall has now been breached Mash

The channel specifies that the plant makes metal shelving for warehouses and offices. The damage from the incident is being calculated.

On the evening of July 11, residents of several cities in the Tula region reported the sounds of an explosion, transmits “Tula News Service”. The pops were heard in Uzlovaya, Novomoskovsk, Donskoy.

Related materials:

Air defense systems shot down five drones on the night of July 11

The Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems shot down five Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight.

Air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted five UAVs, two of which were over the territory of the Bryansk region and one each over the territories of the Tambov, Tula and Moscow regions. Ministry of Defense of Russia

The previous massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Russia was reported on July 9. Six regions were hit: Rostov, Belgorod, Astrakhan, Voronezh, Volgograd and Kursk. According to the Defense Ministry, dozens of aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were involved in the attack.

Related materials:

Drone shot down in Stupino district, Moscow region residents heard loud explosion

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the drone attack was repelled in the Stupino urban district.

According to preliminary data, there is no damage or casualties at the site of the debris fall. Sergei Sobyanin mayor of moscow

The head of the city noted that emergency services are working at the scene.

According to the Telegram channel Shot, a loud explosion occurred at about 4:50 a.m. 60 kilometers south of Moscow. Local residents heard two bangs: one of them shook the windows and set off car alarms.

Eyewitnesses also filmed the aftermath of the air defense operation on video. The footage that appeared on social networks shows traces of a destroyed Ukrainian drone in the sky.