An oil tank at a Russian airport is on fire. Power outages continue to plague the Kyiv region for days. The news ticker on war events.

December 6 update at 6:15 am: According to official information, an oil tank caught fire at an airfield in the Russian region of Kursk during a drone attack. “There were no injuries. The fire is local. All emergency services work on site,” writes the governor of the region, Roman Starovoit, on Telegram. The region borders Ukraine. Reports could not initially be directly verified independently. The region borders Ukraine.

December 6 update at 6:10 a.m: The power grid in Ukraine was damaged again during the Russian attack wave. In the Kyiv region, according to official figures, around half of the residents remain without electricity after Russian rocket attacks, reports tageschau.de.

“About half of the region will be without electricity in the coming days,” writes Governor Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram. Around 1.8 people live in the region, excluding the capital Kyiv. According to its own statements, Ukraine’s largest private energy supplier, DTEK, had to shut down a system due to damage caused by Monday’s attacks. The power plant has been the target of attacks 17 times in the past two months.

Ukraine War: People take shelter in a Kyiv subway station during a missile attack. © Andrew Kravchenko/dpa

Update from December 5, 6:20 p.m: Russia has blamed Ukraine for attacks on two Russian military airports that left at least three dead. The Defense Ministry in Moscow said on Monday evening: “On the morning of December 5, the Kiev regime tried to attack the airfields “Dyagilyevo” in the Ryazan region and “Engels” in the Saratov region with Soviet-made reactive drones in order to disable Russian long-haul aircraft to put.”

The ministry said the drones had been intercepted. But their debris fell down and exploded on the airfields. Two aircraft were slightly damaged. Previously, Kyiv had already indicated participation. Saratov is located deep inland on the Volga, around 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The Russian military confirmed that three soldiers were killed and four others hospitalized with injuries. However, the long-range bombers were only slightly damaged, also thanks to the use of anti-aircraft defenses. In the afternoon, Russia launched another heavy rocket attack on Ukraine.

While Kyiv subsequently announced that most of the missiles had been intercepted, Moscow declared the attack a success. “The aim of the blow is achieved. All 17 named targets were hit.” The information cannot be verified independently.

Russian long-distance bombers: The Engels military airfield is in the Saratov region on the Volga – hundreds of kilometers inland. © AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT/ Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

With a Mercedes over the Crimean bridge: Vladimir Putin drives himself through a strategic junction

Update from December 5, 5:40 p.m: This Monday, Russian head of state Vladimir Putin visited the bridge to the Crimean peninsula, which was partially destroyed in October. The Kremlin released video footage showing the head of state crossing the bridge at the wheel of a Mercedes. It was Putin’s first visit to the annexed Ukrainian peninsula since the Russian military offensive began on February 24.

Partially damaged by a heavy explosion in October, the bridge connects Crimea across the Kerch Strait to mainland Russia. The Russian authorities had blamed Ukrainian units for the explosion. “Vladimir Putin drove over the Crimean bridge, which was being repaired after the explosion in October,” the Kremlin said. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Chusnullin informed the head of state about the progress of the repair work.

Three people were killed in the Crimean Bridge explosion in October. That such an important structure could be hit so far from the front was seen as a setback for Moscow. The bridge, inaugurated by Putin, is primarily used to transport military equipment for the Russian army fighting in Ukraine.

At the wheel of a Mercedes: Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) is said to have visited the destroyed Crimean Bridge. © IMAGO/Russian President Press Office

Probably more than 30 Russian missiles: Three hours of air alert throughout Ukraine

Update from December 5, 5:10 p.m: In a new wave of Russian missile attacks, Ukraine shot down most of the missiles this Monday, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Accordingly, the Ukrainian air defense managed to get more than 30 Russian missiles out of the sky. According to the authorities, at least two infrastructure objects were hit in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa. As a result of power outages, water supply and district heating failed in the port city. The air alert lasted almost three hours throughout Ukraine.

Selenskyj reported in a video that the repair of the damage had already started. At the same time, the President assured: “Our people never give up.” Russia has been waging a war of aggression against neighboring Ukraine since the end of February. Following military setbacks, Moscow has fired rockets at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure eight times since October. Large parts of the country only have electricity by the hour.

Renewed Russian rocket attacks: Power supply collapses in several Ukrainian cities

Update from December 5, 4:30 p.m: After renewed Russian attacks in Ukraine, the power and water supply collapsed in several cities on Monday. Authorities and operating companies in the cities of Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kryvyi Rih and Sumy reported emergency shutdowns or outages. According to the authorities, two people were killed when a village was shelled in the southern Zaporizhia region.

“Ukraine suffers the third massive rocket attack by a terrorist state,” state-owned electricity utility Ukrenergo said. “Unfortunately, there is already damage to the energy infrastructure.” AFP reporters in Kyiv also reported disruptions in the capital’s power grid. Regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the air defense systems were deployed against Russian missiles and urged residents to stay in shelters.

Two Ukrainian helicopters shot down? Russia reports alleged enemy losses

Update from December 5, 3:30 p.m: The respective losses of Ukrainians and Russians cannot be understood. And the information provided by the two hostile sides is not checked independently.

This time, Moscow’s invading troops claim to have inflicted significant damage on their opponent. The Russian news agency Tass reports that the air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters in Donbass over the weekend. Allegedly, the Russian troops were also able to intercept two missiles from Himars multiple rocket launchers during the battle.

In addition, two armored personnel carriers and two military pick-ups were destroyed, the report said. According to the Russian side, 65 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in fighting in the east of the country.

Ukraine war in the news ticker: No Russian drone attacks possible in winter?

First report from December 5th: Munich/Kyiv – Next setback for Russia in the Ukraine war: Like the online news site euromaidanpress.com reported, the Russian army has stopped its attacks with Iranian shaded drones on critical infrastructure.

Because: According to the report, the combat drones should be useless in winter because they supposedly do not work in contact with cold water. For example, the Iranian shaded drones were assembled from non-frost-resistant plastic parts.

Attacks in the Ukraine war: Iranian shaded drones are said to be useless in winter

That explained aloud euromaidanpress.com Yevgeny Silkin, Spokesman for the Commander of the Joint Ukrainian Armed Forces. Most recently, they had shown themselves to be better and better prepared when it came to averting damage from Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

Kamikaze drone from Iran? This photo is supposed to show a “Shahed 136” just before the impact in Kyiv. © Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

Noisy Washington Post Ukrainian units deployed specifically for this purpose use thermal sensors to detect the drones and then illuminate them with lasers. This makes it easier to fire at dusk. The soldiers would communicate with each other via Telegram for easier consultation.

The kamikaze drones, which are usually loud and slow, would then be shot at from several positions with standard machine guns. And that’s not all of the setbacks: As the US newspaper also writes, the US has gained access to wreckage from shaded drones shot down in Ukraine. The remains have been examined in detail in order to obtain more information about the structure and technology of the unmanned aerial vehicles.

Explosions at military airfields in Russia: there are said to have been fatalities

Both sides use drones. Recently, Ukraine had confirmed attacks with combat drones on Russian military airfields in the annexed Crimea. At least three people have been killed in explosions at two military airfields in Russia. “An unidentified drone attacked an airfield in the Saratov region,” the portal reported Baza. The authors were initially unclear. The planes at Engels-2 Airport, which were also damaged, are said to be T-95 strategic bombers. (pm)