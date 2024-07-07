Voronezh Governor Gusev Introduces State of Emergency Following Ukrainian Armed Forces Attack, Residents Are Being Evacuated

Voronezh Region Governor Andrey Gusev announced on Sunday morning, July 7, that a state of emergency had been declared in the region following a nighttime attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) and a fire at a warehouse.

A state of emergency has been declared within the boundaries of the settlement of Podgorensky District, where an incident involving a Ukrainian UAV occurred at night. Detonation of explosive objects continues Andrey GusevGovernor of the Voronezh Region

According to the head of the region, as a result of one of the explosions, an outbuilding of a residential building caught fire. The fire has already been extinguished, there are no casualties.

In addition, a section of the road passing through the settlement was closed. Gusev indicated that at the moment citizens are being evacuated to temporary accommodation points. There transported already 50 people.

Photo: Ksenia Mikhailova / RIA Novosti

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched several drones in the Voronezh region

On the morning of July 7, Gusev reported that air defense forces shot down several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the skies over the Russian region. According to him, as a result of falling debris, a fire broke out in one of the warehouses. In the Podgorensky district, explosive objects began to detonate.

Later, the media began distributing footage of the fire. The published videos show thick black smoke, and the sounds of explosions can be heard in the background. Local publics reportedthat due to the detonation of explosive objects in houses, some windows were knocked out, and shell fragments left holes in roofs and craters in the asphalt.

As the governor indicated, no one was hurt as a result of the attack.

It is known that the Podgorensky district is located in the southwestern part of the Voronezh region. As of 2021, about 21 thousand people live here. The administrative center of the district is the urban-type settlement of Podgorensky, it is located about 80 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

The day before, seven Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attacked another Russian region

On Saturday evening, July 6, seven Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attacked the Belgorod Region. All drones were destroyed by air defense forces. The destroyed devices were of the aircraft type.

At the same time, a UAV attack hazard was announced in the Voronezh Region. Local residents were asked to remain calm and wait for further notifications from the regional government or the Russian Emergencies Ministry.