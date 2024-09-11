A shell crater was found in the Tula region after reports of an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

On Wednesday, September 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired a missile from the S-200 anti-aircraft missile system at Russian territory. The ten-meter projectile was intercepted in the sky over the Tula region, Mash reports.

According to preliminary data, the target of the attack could have been the Tula-Shostka-Kyiv gas pipeline against the background of the process of extending the agreement on fuel transit to the European Union. The missile fell not far from the gas pipeline.

There is no official information about this yet.

A 50-meter crater appeared near the gas pipeline near Tula

Following the report of a Ukrainian attack, a huge crater with a diameter of about 50 meters was found in the ground near a local gas distribution station.

Local residents reported hearing a loud bang as early as 5 a.m. It was heard in the Yefremovsky district of the region. At the moment, emergency services and sappers are working at the site of the crater.

Previously decommissioned S-200 systems have been modified to increase their strike range

According to military expert Alexey Leonkov, the Ukrainian S-200 systems, which were removed from service by the Ukrainian Armed Forces back in 2013, could have been modified to strike ground targets in the Russian Federation. The modification made it possible to significantly increase the range of the Angara missiles by two or even three times, thanks to which the projectile was able to reach the Tula region.

As Leonkov specified, Ukrainian specialists could reduce the launch weight of the projectile and ensure that it would cover significantly greater distances. The expert noted that before the modification, this missile could fly a distance of 255 kilometers. Now, the modernized missile can apply strike against ground targets at a range of up to 600 kilometers.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack objects in the Russian Arctic

On the same day, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched several drones towards the Murmansk region. Two drones were shot down near the village of Vysoky. Preliminary, the target of the attack was the Olenya airfield.

In addition, it became known about today’s attack on other Russian regions – Belgorod and Kursk regions, where the Russian Armed Forces have been fighting with Ukrainian fighters since August 6. According to the Ministry of Defense, a total of three drones were spotted. One of them attempted to attack Belgorod region, and two more – Kursk.