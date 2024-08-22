The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the Kavkaz port with a Neptune missile and sank a ferry

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked one of the largest passenger ports in Russia, Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai. This was reported by the operational headquarters of Kuban.

According to the department, the Ukrainian army used a Neptune missile. The strike hit a railway ferry with fuel tanks. According to some reports, a moored vessel was hit.

“The Kiev regime has committed another attempt at a terrorist attack in the Krasnodar region – a railway ferry with fuel tanks was attacked in the port of Kavkaz. Emergency and special services are working at the scene. The area of ​​the fire and information about the victims are being clarified,” said representatives of the operational headquarters.

Emergency services have arrived at the scene. The area of ​​the fire is being determined.

Russian ferry sunk after missile attack

A railway ferry damaged as a result of a missile attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces sank, the Krasnodar Territory operational headquarters reported. “As a result of the damage received, the ferry sank in the waters of the port of Kavkaz,” the report said.

According to preliminary information, there were 15 people on the attacked ferry “Conro Trader” with fuel tanks.

Later, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported that 17 crew members of the ferry in the port had been rescued. “They are looking for two more people,” he wrote.

The operational headquarters also noted that there are no fires in the port itself. However, it is known that there were dozens of fuel tanks in the port at the time of the attack. According to the head of the Temryuk district, Fyodor Babenkov, 12 fire brigades are working at the site.

“There are 12 fire brigades, three ambulance teams, rescuers from the Temryuk District ASS, and rescuers from Kuban SPAS working at the site. There were 30 fuel tanks on the ferry,” the official said.

Information about the victims, as well as the number of crew members on the ferry, is currently being clarified. “The situation in the seaport “Kavkaz” is under the control of emergency and security services,” the Russian Ministry of Transport reported. Port employees were evacuated outside its perimeter, and a rescue vessel is heading to the scene of the incident.

The moment of the explosion at the port was caught on video

Footage posted online shows a thick black column of smoke rising from the port area. Then an explosion is heard, followed by a bright flash. Eyewitnesses report that the smoke is visible on the Taman Peninsula.

The fire on the ferry was assigned a complexity rating of No. 3. The Kuban operational headquarters also reminded local residents about the ban on publications, photos, videos and dissemination of information on social networks related to the operation of air defense systems.