Akhmat Commander Alaudinov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces Do Not Control Sudzha in Kursk Region

The tactics of conducting military operations in the Kursk region have been changed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the wake of the failure. This was reported by an associate of the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, the commander of the Chechen special forces “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to take control of the entire Kursk region several days ago, on August 11. However, their plans did not come to fruition. Then the enemy “began to press from all sides.” The Akhmat commander noted that, in other words, the Ukrainian military “are starting to push against all sides” and are thus trying to divide the Russian military.

At the same time, Kadyrov’s ally indicated that they would not succeed. In addition, he reported that the situation in the border region was under control, and Russian troops continued to destroy and block Ukrainian troops on the country’s territory.

Ukrainian troops failed to take control of Sudzha

Alaudinov toldthat the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters were unable to take control of Sudzha. This is how he responded to media reports and information about the “blitzkrieg” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Shortly before this, a TSN report appeared online about the Ukrainian Armed Forces occupying Sudzha. However, the correspondent went on air not from Sudzha, but from the city of Sumy, explaining the location of the filming by security.

The video shown by TSN showed Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers allegedly removing the Russian flag and throwing it on the ground. It was impossible to determine from the video where it was filmed. Later, when checking the data, it turned out that the report about the complete transfer of the city under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was not confirmed.

Russian General Reveals Ukrainian Armed Forces Miscalculation Near Kursk

According to Alaudinov, the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not expect that Russia would continue to fight to the end in the Kursk region. The miscalculation “played on the fact” that the enemy’s forces and resources were under attack by a huge number of Russian units, the general said.

The commander of “Akhmat” said that at first the Ukrainian troops entered the village of Martynovka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces moved in columns, each of which had about 10-15 units of equipment. “They drove in, and we destroyed them, drove them out, and they still pressed, pressed, pressed,” the general asserts.

On August 15, Kadyrov’s ally stated that the village of Martynovka near Kursk had been completely cleared of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The clearing of the remaining settlements is currently ongoing. Russian troops have also created “really very good barriers” in this direction, Alaudinov stated.

On August 14, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had attempted to break through several times and move further into Russian territory. The Defense Ministry reported that this happened near the villages of Skrylevka, Levshinka, Semenovka, Alekseevsky, and Kamyshnoye. At the same time, it was noted that Russian troops had stopped the Ukrainian Armed Forces units. Ukrainian fighters traveling in pickup trucks were destroyed near Martynovka.

Akhmat commander claims 12,000 Ukrainian soldiers near Kursk

Fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region began on August 6 and continues to this day. The Ukrainian military has transferred over 12,000 fighters to the Russian region, Alaudinov said.

According to the latest data, 28 settlements in the region are under enemy control. The authorities do not have information about almost 2,000 people from villages and towns that are currently under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Kursk region authorities also reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had penetrated 12 kilometers into the region. The width of such penetration is 40 kilometers.

At the same time, the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” assured that most of the Ukrainian Armed Forces forces that entered the Kursk region in the first echelon have already been destroyed. In addition, the territories where the Ukrainian troops were located have been blocked off and “cleansing operations are underway.”

The Belgorod region has already come under attack, and provocations near Bryansk are not excluded. Against this background, a counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions.