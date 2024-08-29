Polyansky: Kyiv committed recklessness with Kursk NPP because of the West’s position

During a meeting of the Security Council of the international organization, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, called the shelling of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) the height of recklessness.

According to him, the attacks and Kyiv’s plans to seize a nuclear facility on Russian territory became possible because the West is trying to ignore the attacks on the Zaporizhzhya NPP.

Such recklessness, risking provoking a nuclear incident with tragic consequences for the whole of Europe, is the best answer to those who tried and are trying to ignore the Kyiv regime’s attack on the Zaporizhzhya NPP. This is what your unprincipled ostrich position leads to Dmitry Polyansky First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

Chairman of the Public Chamber of Russia’s Commission on Sovereignty Vladimir Rogov called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempt to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant nuclear terrorism. He emphasized that Kyiv’s Western allies support its actions, which is why they have become accomplices to the war crimes of Ukrainian soldiers.

On August 28, the Russian National Guard defused a Ukrainian munition found near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. The shot down projectile from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system was found five kilometers from the nuclear power plant.

Acting Governor of Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not abandoning their attempts to penetrate the satellite town of Kursk NPP Kuchatov. According to him, the NPP is maximally protected, but for security purposes, the operational headquarters of the counter-terrorist operation has decided to restrict entry to Kurchatov. For this purpose, the authorities are organizing checkpoints.

Polyansky said that Ukraine chose escalation by attacking Kursk region

Dmitry Polyansky said that Ukraine chose escalation by attacking the Kursk region and removed questions about a peaceful end to the conflict. He also reminded the West of Kyiv’s inability to negotiate.

The diplomat noted that soon after Moscow’s peace initiatives, the rhetoric of the Ukrainian authorities “became more peaceful,” and many countries in the Global South decided that a new stage of negotiations was beginning.

Colleagues, those of you who reasoned this way did not take into account the inability of the Kyiv regime to negotiate Dmitry Polyansky First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

He added that Ukraine “deceived all those with whom it discussed peace,” attacked Russian territory and removed all questions.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the lack of preconditions for negotiations with Kiev at the present time is “more than obvious.”

Polyansky threatened Kyiv with retribution for the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the Kursk region

Polyansky noted that Russian troops are taking control of the last strongholds that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had been fortifying and holding since 2014. He emphasized that these actions are only the beginning.

Ukraine will have to pay in full for the “Kursk adventure” Dmitry Polyansky First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

On August 26, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of Russian territory would not go unanswered. “We are not talking about a separate decision here, of course, such hostile actions cannot go unanswered. There will definitely be a response,” he said.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already made a decision on how to respond to the attack on the Kursk region.

The Kursk region was subjected to a massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. Following the invasion of the Ukrainian military, a counter-terrorist operation regime and a federal state of emergency were introduced in the region.