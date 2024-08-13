Alaudinov: Most of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast Destroyed

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are suffering heavy losses in the Kursk region, which they invaded a week ago. This was stated by the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov.

Most of the forces and resources that entered Russian territory in the first echelon have already been destroyed. Apti AlaudinovCommander of the special forces “Akhmat”

An associate of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov specified that Russian troops have taken control of the situation – most of the Russian territory where the Ukrainian Armed Forces were located is blocked off. “A clean-up operation is underway there.” Alaudinov emphasized that Russian units are advancing “at a good pace.” “Moreover, the enemy is currently suffering losses that it probably has not suffered during the entire period of the SVO,” he concluded.

Apti Alaudinov Photo: Kirill Zykov / RIA Novosti

Uncontrolled movement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces along the border has been stopped

Alaudinov also reported that the Russian army stopped the uncontrolled movement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. For the third day, Russian troops have been actively engaged in the destruction of soldiers and equipment.

Kadyrov’s ally believes that the Ukrainian side “already realizes that the blitzkrieg he planned did not work out.” Thus, in two days in the region, the Ukrainian military, according to him, lost at least 45 units of equipment. Only the day before, according to his data, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation managed to destroy a tank, seven armored personnel carriers-infantry fighting vehicles, 13 armored vehicles, nine pickups and other military equipment in this direction.

According to the latest data from the Russian Ministry of Defense, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 2030 military personnel.

According to the commander of the “Wild Division of Donbass” Akhra Avidzba, the Russian army will open up within ten days after the beginning of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of Russia. He explained his words by the fact that the army opens up gradually: the infantry, artillery, reconnaissance – everyone has their own tasks. The work of the Russian Armed Forces will gradually come together into a single mechanism, not in one day, he said. The colonel assured that the situation will soon change dramatically.

Photo: Oleg Petrasiuk / Reuters

Alaudinov named the leaders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces operation near Kursk

According to the commander of the Akhmat special forces, the U.S. military is leading the Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in the Kursk direction.

NATO headquarters were definitely involved in the development of the operation, that is, they were involved in organizing this work. I believe that the American generals were in direct charge. Apti AlaudinovCommander of the special forces “Akhmat”

Alaudinov also pointed out that many foreign mercenaries are participating in the attack on the border regions, including the French and Poles. In his opinion, there may be specialists from the armed forces of other Western countries in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The battles between the Russian Armed Forces and the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region have been ongoing since August 6. According to the latest data, 28 settlements in the Russian region are under the control of Ukrainian formations. A counter-terrorist operation regime is in effect in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions. 121 thousand people have been evacuated from the Russian region, people continue to leave their homes.