The Ukrainian Armed Forces could have gained access to cameras near Kursk and calculated the movement of columns

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) military, who invaded the Kursk region, were able to gain access to cameras on the region’s roads and thus track the movement of Russian troops.

War correspondent Alexander Kots also admitted this and called for them to be turned off as soon as possible. His colleague Evgeny Poddubny added that it is also necessary to turn off cameras at civilian sites, including in private homes.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces could identify the Russian column using cameras

Telegram channel “War correspondents of the Russian spring” reportedthat the Ukrainian Armed Forces have already published footage from traffic cameras in the Kursk region. They show Russian servicemen on the streets of one of the settlements and an armored vehicle with the corresponding identification mark of the Russian Armed Forces.

The video was published on Friday afternoon on the Ukrainian channel “Thoughts of a Frontiersman” with the caption: “We see everything.”

Photo: Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / RIA Novosti

Having gained access to the cameras, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as the RV channel claims, calculated the movement of the Russian military column. They also warned local residents that Ukrainians could also gain access to private cameras on their homes if they were not password protected.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on the situation.

Kots called for “cutting everything down” and ignoring traffic violation enforcement

War correspondent Alexander Kots named the situation as a problem that needs to be solved urgently.

“I just drove along the highway from Rylsk to Kursk via Lgov, the road is in operation, there is traffic on it. I noticed that there are cameras working along the entire highway. They are literally flashing their lights. I hope this is a sham. After all, even without my observation, these cameras have probably already been turned off,” Kots explained.

He admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces may have access to these cameras and track the movement of Russian equipment.

We need to cut everything down if it’s not there already. Alexander Kots war correspondent

His colleague Evgeny Poddubny, who was seriously injured in the Kursk region and is currently being treated in Moscow, agreed with Kots’s assumption, recalling that the regional authorities have repeatedly reported powerful DDoS attacks aimed at the infrastructure of telecom operators.

“Given the situation, measures to turn off outdoor surveillance cameras are also needed for civilian facilities – private and multi-story buildings,” he urged. Poddubny reported that in 2022, in Sevastopol, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used outdoor surveillance cameras in the city to coordinate a drone attack, after which they were turned off.

Fighting in Kursk region continues

Earlier, on August 9, the Russian Armed Forces launched a strike with Su-34 fighter-bombers against Ukrainian soldiers and equipment in the Kursk region. In addition, the Ministry of Defense is building up forces in the border area, where active combat operations with Ukrainian Armed Forces units continue. Earlier, the department showed footage of Russian Armed Forces units advancing to the Sudzhansky District of the Kursk Region.

Photo: Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / TASS

In turn, the number of Ukrainian Armed Forces advancing on Kursk Oblast has become known. It is assumed that Kyiv has sent the elite 80th airborne assault brigade into the attack on Kursk Oblast; it is operating with the support of the 22nd and 88th mechanized brigades. The number of each unit, tightly equipped with Western equipment, is about two thousand people.