Economist: Syrsky was on the verge of being fired before the attack on Kursk region

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky was on the verge of dismissal on the eve of the invasion of Russia’s Kursk region, so the plan for the attack “did not arise from an easy life.” Details of the preparations for it were revealed by a source in the General Staff of Ukraine to The Economist magazine.

According to him, from the first days of his appointment, Syrsky found himself under pressure, he had to face the problems left by his predecessor in the post, Valeriy Zaluzhny: the command was in disagreement with the authorities because of the mobilization policy, the US was delaying the provision of military aid, Avdiivka was on the verge of coming under the full control of Russian troops, and the front in the Donetsk direction was about to collapse.

Syrsky hid the attack plan from the West due to the disruption of operations

According to the description given by the source, Syrsky is “good at war, but not at politics.” After he informed Kyiv’s Western allies about two previously planned operations, they were thwarted: one of them was told to the Russian side, and the other was ordered to be cancelled.

That is why this time the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces kept the plans for the attack on the Kursk region secret. Only a small group of generals and security service personnel knew about them. The article notes that it was the restriction of communication to the level of official necessity that allowed the Ukrainian Armed Forces to implement the plan to invade Russian territory before Moscow could react.

As a result, Western countries were confronted with the fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were preparing an attack on the Kursk region, right before it happened. In such a situation, no one objected or prevented the attack.

Zelensky and Syrsky disagree on strategies

At the same time, the source notes that when Zelensky and Syrsky discussed their plans one-on-one, disagreements arose regarding the strategy for attacking the Kursk region.

Thus, the Ukrainian leader sought maximum progress in the invasion, while Syrsky acted with caution, focusing on expanding the flanks in the Russian border region to create defensive lines there. “Syrsky is not a fool, he knows that a leap forward will jeopardize the entire operation,” one of the general’s confidants told the publication.

It is also emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to attack the Bryansk region before attacking the Kursk region. In addition, the Ukrainian command considered the option of a combined invasion of several Russian regions. The goals of the offensive were to distract Russia from Donbass and create trump cards for future negotiations.

Syrsky tried in every way to hide the transfer of troops to the border. They were sent there under the pretext of preparing for the imminent Russian offensive on Sumy, information about which appeared in the media.

Already in early August, the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers began to suspect that something serious was going on when they were suddenly given new equipment and began training on mock-ups that, as it later became clear, imitated Russian villages. The soldiers did not believe their commanders when they were told about the plans and laughed at them, joking that “today is not April 1.”

Russian troops reveal Ukrainian Armed Forces tactics

According to the latest information, an expanded contingent of Ukrainian troops, numbering between 10,000 and 20,000, is likely seeking to take control of the southern bank of the Seim River northwest of Sudzha.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces used a “maneuverable attack” in the Kursk region; the Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov adheres to a similar tactic. The offensive was effective for the first five days.

However, the Russian military then discovered the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ tactics and began to counter them, putting up “another level of resistance.” The Economist attributes this to the transfer of trained units, including marines and special forces, to the Kursk region.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that one of the goals of Ukraine’s invasion of the Kursk region is to create a buffer zone on Russian territory.

A massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the border regions of the Russian Federation took place on August 6. Ukrainian troops entered the Kursk region, but they have not yet been completely driven out. The situation is also tense in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions.