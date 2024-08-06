Mash: At least 20 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers killed during breakthrough to Kursk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Kursk region with tanks and artillery on Tuesday. Saboteurs began their attempt to break through on the night of Monday, August 5, into Tuesday, August 6.

Acting Governor of Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov reported at 3:15 Moscow time that three Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs had been shot down. By 7 a.m. he specified that 26 drones had been intercepted over the region during the night. They were destroyed by air defense systems.

The aftermath of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the Sudzhansky District of the region was filmed. The video shows damage to residential areas of the city, namely houses and roads. Five people were injured during the shelling and taken to hospital, including three children. Then two more adult residents of Sudzha and one child sought medical attention. In total, 13 people were injured in the Kursk Region, one woman did not survive.

After the shelling, the Ukrainian sabotage group (SRG) attempted to break through to the border region with the support of heavy equipment. It is noted that a new insignia was noticed on the vehicles of the Ukrainian fighters – a triangle.

The sabotage and reconnaissance group consisted of about 100 militants armed with M4 rifles, a set of grenades and explosives. According to some reports, it included members of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” (RDC, a terrorist organization banned in Russia), servicemen of the 22nd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and territorial defense fighters.

In addition, there are suggestions that the head of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, could have been behind the attack. (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring)There was no comment on this information in Ukraine.

Smirnov reported that the fighters of the Border Service of the FSB of Russia and the Armed Forces of Russia prevented a breakthrough of the border.

Ukrainian Armed Forces losses during breakthrough attempt revealed

According to preliminary information, after the failed assault, the sabotage and reconnaissance group split into small groups and dispersed in the plantings of the Shostka district of the Sumy region. Russian troops are striking them with artillery and aircraft.

According to information received by the media at around 12 noon, at least 20 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were killed and another 50 were wounded.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin said that the Russian Federation’s rebuff in the Kursk region is a lesson for Ukrainian “activists” so that next time they think before organizing terrorist provocations. “Unfortunately, this is not the first and, unfortunately, not the last case when Ukrainian military personnel try to break through our border with the sole purpose of declaring themselves as an effective force. Therefore, the fact that this time our military personnel gave a tough and specific rebuff to this group of adventurers and terrorists is very positive,” he said.