Ukrainian soldiers captured near Kursk thank Russian Airborne Troops for saving them

Russian paratroopers captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region, and they thanked them for saving them. A video recording of the Ukrainian servicemen’s appeal was published Telegram– channel “War correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

In the video, filmed by a Russian soldier, Ukrainian soldiers say in unison: “Thank you to the 51st regiment, the 1st assault company for saving lives. Everyone who did not want to surrender was killed. Glory to the Airborne Forces, glory to Russia!” At the same time, the author of the video tells the Ukrainian soldiers who to thank.

It is specified that the Ukrainians were taken prisoner during the counteroffensive of the Russian Armed Forces on September 10 during an operation in the village of Snagost in the Korenevsky district.

Earlier, Russian paratroopers stormed Snagost

Earlier in September, a video of Russian paratroopers storming the village of Snagost appeared online. The footage shows a column of armored vehicles moving along a road, driving out onto a field, and then breaking into the village. The attack was led by a tank and a combat airborne vehicle (BMD) with anti-drone visors.

The assault on the Russian village captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was carried out by soldiers of the 51st Airborne Regiment of the Airborne Forces. Telegram– the channel “Military Informant” claimed that the enemy was unable to build defensive lines there, as a result of which the paratroopers broke through to the center of Snagost without suffering any losses in equipment.

Russian army launches large-scale counteroffensive in Kursk region

On Tuesday, September 10, it became known about a large-scale counteroffensive of the Russian army in the Kursk region. The Mash Telegram channel reported that the Russian Armed Forces soldiers entered Gordeyevka from the villages of Korenevo, Kulbaki, Martynovka and the settlement of Nechayev. As a result, in an hour and a half they managed to occupy the settlement, pushing out the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers from there. In addition, the Russian military is advancing in the areas of Apanasovka and Martynovka.

According to the “War Correspondents of the Russian Spring”, the Tula 106th Airborne Division, the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, and Crimean paratroopers are participating in the operation. In a few hours of powerful support from artillery, aviation, and attack drones, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were driven out of almost a dozen villages, the channel writes.