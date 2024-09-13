Fomin: SVO acquired a new dimension due to the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk region

Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia, Colonel General Alexander Fomin, stated that after the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region, the special military operation (SMO) acquired a “new dimension.”

In his opinion, Ukraine has ceased to be a victim in the eyes of the West, since it invaded the territory of the Russian Federation. Fomin pointed out that Kyiv will no longer be able to use this image in the international arena. “The aggression of the Ukrainian Armed Forces against the civilian population of Russia has finally debunked this lie,” he emphasized.

Fomin also notedthat the ultimate goal of the “Ukraine project”, which is an instrument of the collective West, is “to inflict maximum damage on Russia”. Thus, according to his assumption, it is possible that NATO is making plans to send its troops to Ukraine in order to try to force Russia to negotiate on the “Kyiv formula”. The implementation of such plans, Fomin pointed out, is a dangerous game and could lead to a direct military clash between the nuclear powers.

The SVO has completely changed the concept of modern warfare

According to Fomin, with the start of the SVO in Ukraine, the idea of ​​modern warfare has completely changed changed.

Just a few years ago, it was difficult to imagine the current scale of use of unmanned aerial vehicles and other unmanned systems, the role of reconnaissance, communications, electronic warfare and suppression systems Alexander Fomin Colonel General, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation

In particular, according to him, counter-battery warfare has acquired a “new dimension”. This happened against the backdrop of a rethinking of the importance of tanks in a modern conflict and approaches to their protection. In addition, during the SVO it became clear that the advertised and supposedly high-performance Western weapons systems “burn perfectly on the battlefield without any chance of recovery”.

The Russian Armed Forces are actively pushing the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the border region

Ukrainian Armed Forces units invaded Russian territory in the Kursk region on August 6. By the evening of the following day, a state of emergency was declared in the region, which was later given federal status.

On the evening of September 10, it became known that a large-scale counteroffensive of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) had begun in the region. According to available data as of September 11, Ukrainian troops were driven out of the settlements of Snagost, Apanasovka, Korenevo, Kulbaki, Martynovka and Nechayev. Gordeyevka and 10th Oktyabr were also cleared. The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, specified that about ten settlements had been liberated. The Russian Defense Ministry later also announced the liberation of ten settlements in the Kursk region.

Despite the successful expulsion of Ukrainian Armed Forces units from Russian territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that “everything is going according to our Ukrainian plan.”

At the same time, the Russian army is also making progress in Donbass, as the main forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been redeployed from there to storm Russian territory. CNN reports that the flow of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from this section of the front is practically continuous. As of the morning of September 13, the Ukrainian analytical resource DeepState confirmed the advance of the Russian Armed Forces in five sections of the front in Donbass: in the Krasnogorovka area in the Kurakhovsky direction, in the Grodovka area in the Pokrovsky direction, and Prechystovka to the west of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, advancement has been noted in the Peschanoye area in the Kupyansk direction and in the Makeyevka area in the Luhansk People’s Republic.