In Krasnodar, a boiler room employee died due to falling drone debris

One person was the victim of a drone attack in Krasnodar. This was announced by the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratyev.

A man was injured when drone debris fell. Kondratyev clarified that the deceased was an employee of the boiler room. Doctors were unable to save the Russian. “I instructed the head of Krasnodar to provide the family of the deceased with all the necessary help and support,” the official announced.

Several districts of Kuban came under attack at once

The Kuban operational headquarters reports that due to a massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), the buildings of the Yuzhny bus station and the boiler room in Krasnodar were damaged. Four people were injured as a result of falling drone debris.

Photo: Stanislav Trifonov / Lenta.ru

On the night of June 21, several districts in the Krasnodar Territory were subjected to a massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In the Temryuk region, debris fell on a guest house in the village of Volna, the guests were evacuated. As a result of the incident, no one was injured, the infrastructure did not suffer serious damage, the operational headquarters noted.

A drone attack was repelled in the Yeisk region. Detailed information is being clarified; there were no civilian casualties or destruction. As a result of the work of air defense systems in the village of Afipskoye, drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were shot down, but there was no destruction, the operational headquarters concluded.

After the attack, a fire started at the oil refinery

An Ukrainian Armed Forces drone fell on the territory of the Ilsky Oil Refinery at night. At about 4:00 Moscow time, the EDDS service of the Seversky district received data about the fall of a UAV on the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery.

Photo: RIA Novosti

“Business structures were damaged. The fire on an area of ​​50 square meters has already been extinguished. According to preliminary data, two people were injured,” the Kuban operational headquarters said in a statement.

Eyewitnesses managed to film the drone attack and the fire that broke out at the oil refinery. In the posted footage, the sound of a flying drone can be heard, after which the frame is illuminated by a flash. After the clap, footage of a burning object appears.

During the night from June 20 to 21, Russian air defense systems shot down more than a hundred unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the country’s territory. The Ministry of Defense reports this. It is specified that 43 drones were shot down over the Krasnodar Territory. During the night, air defense shot down another 70 drones over the Crimea and the Black Sea and one over the Volgograd region.