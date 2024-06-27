Victims of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Sevastopol received strange wounds without blood

The victims of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) strike on Uchkuevka beach in Sevastopol had atypical wounds. The owner of the cafe, Alexander, where about 50 people took refuge after the attack, spoke about the peculiarities of the wounds civilians received from cluster combat units.

Alexander noted that by first education he is a military doctor. And the “strange thing” of the wounds, according to him, was that they did not bleed.

I’ve never seen this type of shrapnel wound – they don’t bleed. I examined one girl; a 2.5 by 2.5 centimeter fragment flew into her abdominal cavity, and the wound did not bleed. There was another man about 50 years old, literally “pockmarked” from shrapnel all over his body, but conscious on his feet, no shock Alexanderowner of a cafe in Sevastopol

The owner of the cafe is also sure that the Ukrainian Armed Forces deliberately chose the time for the attack when the most vacationers gather on the beach. Alexander added that as soon as he heard the explosions, he shouted to the barbecue man to open the main entrance to the cafe and let people in, while he himself went to examine the wounded.

Photo: Sergey Malgavko / TASS

The absence of bleeding wounds in the victims was explained

At the same time, another military doctor, retired colonel Vladimir Khoroshev explained, that the victims’ wounds might not have bled due to the fact that their “more or less large arterial and venous vessels” were not damaged. According to him, a hematoma can form inside the damaged muscle tissue, but external bleeding may be completely absent.

“We have had such cases, there is nothing unusual here,” stated Khoroshev.

He also noted that in some injuries, bleeding can only be detected through surgery.

The owner of the cafe described the chronology of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the beach

On June 23, Ukraine fired five American ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads at Sevastopol. One of the rockets exploded over Uchkuevka beach, where many people were relaxing. According to the latest data, 153 people were injured. Four people became victims of the attack, two of whom were children. The city declared a state of emergency due to the incident.

Photo: Press Service of the Government of Sevastopol / TASS

The owner of the cafe reported that 45 seconds passed between the sounds of explosions and the explosion of the cassettes.

“At about 12 o’clock I came with my son to open our cafe, the working day began. We, residents of Sevastopol, are accustomed to exercises, but this time there was no notification. People were lying quietly when the bangs were heard at 12:15,” he continued.

An eyewitness noted that after the first loud sounds, panic began on the beach. He also estimated that there were more than 100 people injured on the beach.