Ministry of Defense: Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 117 UAVs and four Tochka-U missiles at eight regions

On the night of Wednesday, August 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched 117 drones and four missiles at Russian territory. According to the Ministry of Defense, over a hundred drones and missiles were intercepted by air defense systems over eight regions of Russia.

The largest number of drones were intercepted over the Kursk and Voronezh regions, where 37 UAVs were shot down. Another 17 were destroyed over the Belgorod region, 11 over the Nizhny Novgorod region, 9 over the Volgograd region, 3 over the Bryansk region, 2 over the Oryol region, and 1 over the Rostov region. In addition, four Tochka-U missiles were shot down over the Kursk region.

A fire broke out in the Voronezh region after the attack was repelled

According to preliminary information, as a result of the fall of the UAV debris, several residential and non-residential properties, public utilities, and vehicles were damaged. Alexander GusevHead of the Voronezh Region

According to preliminary data, no one was hurt in the drone attack on the Voronezh Region. The region’s governor, Alexander Gusev, promised that specialists would begin repairing the damage after receiving the appropriate permission from emergency services, as the region remained under threat of drone attacks until the morning.

Photo: Valentin Kapustin / RIA Novosti

In addition, local residents reported hearing explosions in Voronezh at night. They said that after repelling the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces drones, a fire broke out. There was no information about where exactly the fire spread. Presumably, the target could have been Baltimore airfield, however, there is no official confirmation of this information.

Ukraine continues attacking Kursk region on ninth day of fighting in the region

In the Kursk region, battles with the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been going on for over a week. On August 14, four missiles were intercepted over the region, and over 30 Ukrainian drones were shot down. Overnight, four warned about the danger of being hit by drones or missiles. No casualties were reported.

Related materials:

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have evacuated over 2,000 people who live in the border areas of the Kursk region from under shelling. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 420 people and 55 armored vehicles in the region in 24 hours.

In the Belgorod region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked an apartment building

In the Valuysky urban district, one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces drones exploded in the courtyard of a private home, where it knocked out windows, slashed an outbuilding and a passenger car. The Tserkovny farm was also hit, where gates and fences in two private homes were damaged.

In Shebekino, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, Ukrainian drones attacked a residential apartment building – a fire started there and slabs collapsed. A gas supply line was damaged near the building. At the same time, the village of Ustinka came under attack – there, due to explosives dropped from a drone, a summer kitchen on the territory of one of the private houses burned down. There were no casualties.

Amid shelling and attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to penetrate the Belgorod Region, a regional state of emergency was declared. The head of the region explained such measures by the need to strengthen the protection of the population and provide additional support to victims.

The situation in our Belgorod region continues to be extremely difficult and tense. Daily shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, destroyed houses, wounded and killed civilians Vyacheslav GladkovGovernor of the Belgorod region

The area near the airbase in the Nizhny Novgorod region was closed off

At night, 11 drones attempted to attack the Nizhny Novgorod Region, located about 500 kilometers from Moscow. As Governor Gleb Nikitin reported, the air defense and electronic warfare forces managed to repel the attack on the Kulebaki District.

How told eyewitnesses, the area near the Savasleyka airbase was closed off. It is claimed that the airbase where are based carriers of the Kinzhal missiles attacked 10 drones. No one was injured, preliminarily. Local residents published footage showing an airplane-type drone flying past private residential buildings. In addition, the video captured the moment one of the drones exploded in the private sector.

Two drones attempted to attack the Oryol region

The enemy continues its attacks – two enemy UAVs were shot down in the skies over the Oryol region. No damage, no casualties Andrey KlychkovGovernor of the Oryol region

Oryol Region Governor Andrey Klychkov assured that emergency services are working at the scene of the incidents. Commenting on the enemy’s attempted strike, he emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to attempt strikes on civilian targets on Russian territory.

One drone was intercepted in the Rostov region

The Ukrainian Armed Forces drone was intercepted in the west of Rostov Oblast at around seven o’clock in the morning Moscow time. No one was hurt, and no damage was recorded. There is no information yet about the possible target of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack.

Photo: Andriy Andriyenko / AP

CTO regime in effect in three regions of Russia

Since August 9, a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime has been introduced in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions. Such measures were taken against the backdrop of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of the Kursk region, as well as attempts by Ukraine to break through to the territory of the Belgorod region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Kyiv a worthy response and ruled out the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine due to its actions in the border region. The head of state also admitted that Ukraine would continue to try to destabilize Russia’s border regions. New provocations cannot be ruled out in all regions, he is sure.