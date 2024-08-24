Zelensky recorded an address for Ukraine’s Independence Day and promised grief to Russia

On Saturday, August 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the country’s citizens on the 33rd anniversary of the republic’s independence. He recorded a video message from the place where the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched an attack on the Kursk region – in the area of ​​the Psel River in the Sumy region.

The politician began his speech with threats against Moscow. He called Russian soldiers orcs and the territory of the Kursk region swamps. Zelensky also promised that Russia “will get grief at home.”

Several days earlier, the Ukrainian leader visited the border area of ​​Sumy Oblast. There, he held a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, during which he discussed the operational situation at the front and issues of defending the Torets and Pokrovsk directions.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Armed Forces explained the purpose of the invasion of the Kursk region

The commander of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) battalion of the 14th regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, call sign Kholod, stated that by attacking the Kursk region, Kyiv wanted to transfer the fighting to Russian territory.

We want to transfer the war to their territory. Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier with call sign Kholod

In turn, the officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Glushchenko believed that Ukraine wanted to surprise everyone with its attempt to invade Russian territory.

According to him, the country’s authorities decided to launch the operation in the Kursk region due to problems in the country, corruption, defeats at the front, and “lack of likes.” The serviceman described the task set before the Ukrainian Armed Forces command with the phrase “to do something so that everyone would be shocked.”

Photo: Kirill Chubotin / Keystone Press Agency / Globallookpress.com

According to the officer, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to achieve their goal, surprising Russia and the West. “And now they [власти Украины] “They are probably sitting and thinking about the second round. Why did we do this? What is the strategic goal?” he suggested.

Russia has promised that Ukraine will face severe punishment

On August 6, the Kursk region was subjected to a massive attack by Ukrainian troops. Ukrainian Armed Forces units entered the region until they were completely driven out. After the invasion of the Ukrainian army, a counter-terrorist operation regime and a federal emergency regime were introduced in the region.

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already made a decision on how to respond to the attack on the Kursk region.

“I tell you sincerely that the president has made a decision. I am firmly convinced that everyone will be severely punished for what happened in the Kursk region,” the diplomat emphasized.

Related materials:

The Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Grigory Karasin, assured that Kyiv will experience disappointment and suffer a cruel defeat as a result of the adventures associated with the invasion of Russian territory.

The politician recalled that the country’s leadership and information sources openly say that the Russian Armed Forces are giving a proper rebuff in the Kursk region and squeezing Ukrainians out of Russian territory, while sparing city and village buildings. In addition, he pointed out, the Russian army continues to actively operate in other areas.