Politico: Before his resignation, Zaluzhny spoke out against the attack on the Kursk region

Former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army Valeriy Zaluzhny, as well as a number of high-ranking commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) spoke out against the invasion of the territory of the Kursk region. About this reported Politico reported this, citing Ukrainian military officials who wished to remain anonymous.

Zaluzhny asked Zelensky about further actions in Kursk region

According to the publication’s sources, Zaluzhny asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky questions about further actions in the event of a breakthrough of the border with Kursk Oblast and the creation of a bridgehead. “He never received a clear answer from Zelensky. He felt that it was an adventure,” the source said.

It is alleged that the commander of the 80th airborne assault brigade, Emil Ishkulov, also spoke out against the operation on Russian territory. He feared that his brigade in the Kursk region would be too vulnerable, and the number of casualties would also increase sharply.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

Soon after, Zaluzhny and Ishkulov were dismissed – the commander-in-chief was relieved of his post in February, and the brigade commander in July.

Zelensky explained the invasion of the Kursk region by the desire to slow down the Russian Armed Forces

Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of the Kursk region allegedly led to the desired results. According to him, Kyiv wanted to slow down the advance of Russian troops in other areas of the front, in particular, in the Donetsk direction.

According to Zelensky, the counteroffensive of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kursk region was unsuccessful, despite the presence of a 40,000-strong group in the region. He also added that “everything is going according to the Ukrainian plan,” without disclosing its details.

The Guardian Edition reportedthat the Ukrainian military was strictly forbidden to talk about strategy in the Kursk direction. According to him, the military does not know what their position in the region will be in a few days.