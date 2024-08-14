The Investigative Committee is collecting testimonies from residents of the Kursk region who suffered from the brutality of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Investigators are collecting evidence and testimonies from residents of the Kursk region about the cruelty and inhumanity of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia.

In particular, Kursk residents told how they had to quickly leave their homes with their children, fearing for their lives.

The Investigative Committee added that the department’s officers are also dealing with social and everyday problems and legal issues that arise for residents of the Kursk region due to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the region.

One of the attackers in Kursk region spoke about shooting at civilians and looting

Earlier, a serviceman of the 80th airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ruslan Poltoratsky, who was caught in the Belovsky district of the Kursk region, reported on the looting of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Russian region: the military took everything of value they could from houses. In addition, according to him, they were ordered to shoot at civilians in case of resistance.

Poltoratsky noted that the commander specifically ordered them to shoot the men in the legs and throw them into the cellar or basement, and if they had weapons, then to kill them.

In support of these words, a resident of the Kursk region, Yuriy Maklakov, told how he came across a car in which there were three women, a man and a young man. The latter showed no signs of life, two women were wounded. Then he saw Ukrainian fighters who shouted from their shelters that if anyone raised their head, they would open fire on them.

Tatyana Shelekhova, a resident of Sudzha in the Kursk region, said that she hid in the basement with her granddaughter for a long time, waiting for an opportunity to leave the house. They were waiting for the shelling to subside. She also said that “everyone’s windows were broken, half the houses were gone.”

Kursk Region to Strengthen Patrols to Protect Against Looters

As the acting governor of Kursk region Alexey Smirnov assured at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the authorities will strengthen patrols to protect against looters from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

We are monitoring cases of looting. Of course, there is a danger that here [в регионе] sabotage groups operate in our clothes, in our cars, with our documents. Therefore, we are increasing patrols Alexey SmirnovActing Governor of Kursk Region

On the morning of August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region. First, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian military managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of settlements. According to official data as of August 12, 12 civilians were killed in the attacks, and another 121 people were injured.