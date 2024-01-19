Bogomaz: tanks at the Klintsovsk oil depot caught fire after an attack by an Ukrainian Armed Forces drone

A drone from Ukraine tried to attack another Russian oil depot – in Klintsy near Bryansk. The head of the Russian region, Alexander Bogomaz, spoke about this.

According to him, the attempt to attack the territory of the oil depot failed. The UAV was suppressed by an electronic warfare system (EW). According to preliminary data, none of the local residents were injured.

After the drone crashed, a fire started at the oil depot

After the electronic warfare system suppressed the Ukrainian Armed Forces drone, the ammunition dropped from it. Then a fire occurred at the Klintsovskaya oil depot.

According to the latest data, the area of ​​the fire at the oil depot in the Bryansk region is 1000 square meters. The burning of four gasoline tanks has already been recorded.

Fire and rescue crews from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as 13 pieces of equipment, are involved in extinguishing the fire. In addition, a fire train arrived at the scene with 120 tons of water and 5 tons of foaming agent.

Frame: video of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia / Telegram channel “City of Bryansk”

The consequences of an attempted attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a Russian oil depot were caught on video

Footage of the aftermath of an attempted drone attack also appeared online. The footage shows a huge column of smoke rising above the city.

In another video, a local resident showed a fire raging at dawn after the UAV fell. In addition, she stated that “the station is being evacuated.” At the same time, railway workers noted that the fire does not affect the movement of trains at the Klintsy station.

This is not the first time that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have attacked Russian oil depots.

The Ukrainian military has previously fired at Russian infrastructure, including oil storage facilities. In particular, on January 9, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, using kamikaze drones, attacked the territory of an oil depot in Orel. A fire started at the facility and three people were injured.

In November, Ukrainian drones also attempted to strike an oil depot in Crimean Feodosia. Ukrainian drones targeting an offshore oil terminal were shot down by the Russian military. Later, the wreckage of one of the UAVs was found in a field 400 meters from the oil depot. At the same time, another drone crashed into the terminal and detonated.

In September, an aircraft-type drone was suppressed by electronic warfare means near an oil depot in Ryazan. At that moment, the Ukrainian drone, which had lost contact, fell and crashed, but did not explode.