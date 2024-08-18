Lviv Mayor Sadovy: Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Strike on Kursk Region Has a Terrible Price

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, commented on the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region.

According to the mayor, the Ukrainian Armed Forces operation “has its own terrible price.” “We must realize this and remember those who are paying for it,” he said, accompanying his address with photos from the funeral of three Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukrainian Armed Forces losses in Kursk region revealed

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukraine lost more than 3,460 servicemen in the Kursk direction in two weeks. Over the past 24 hours alone, more than 300 servicemen were killed in the region.

The Russian Armed Forces also destroyed 50 tanks, 25 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), 45 armored personnel carriers, 262 armored combat vehicles, 115 cars, five anti-aircraft missile launchers (SAM) and seven multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) launchers. Among them, three HIMARS and one MLRS. Over the past 24 hours, losses amounted to 27 units of equipment, of which six were tanks.

Related materials:

The Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, also announced the destruction of a large number of Ukrainian soldiers. He noted that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers have attempted to break through to the areas where his unit is located, but they have failed.

The US spoke about the negative consequences of the invasion of the Kursk region for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to American journalist Chey Bose, the Kursk region will change the course of the military conflict. “Ukraine will lose critical reserves. The attitude towards Ukraine in Russia will become tougher. Kyiv will also become less able to defend itself in the East, where Russia’s offensive is accelerating,” he specified.

Journalist David Axe noted that after the invasion of the Kursk region, the Ukrainian army is losing a significant amount of armored vehicles and dozens of soldiers. At the same time, Moscow has lost only a few units of military equipment. “The Ukrainian Armed Forces are particularly acutely feeling the loss of infantry equipment, including tracked combat armored vehicles and wheeled transporters. The Ukrainian army is losing them twice as fast as usual,” he added.

Retired US Army officer Daniel Davis warned Ukraine of Russian retaliation for the Kursk attack and said Kyiv would be unable to succeed in the conflict due to its lack of air superiority. “If Zelensky says he is categorically opposed to a negotiated settlement, then what is he trying to achieve?” Davis asked.

He said Kyiv had only angered the Russians: “This bear has awakened, and I think you know what will happen after it finally comes to its senses.”

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Ukraine, by attacking the Kursk region, allegedly wanted to provoke Russia into using nuclear weapons. According to him, Kyiv formed powerful forces with the participation of mercenaries for the operation, but at the same time, Russian troops will “demolish” the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

A massive attack on the Kursk region by the Ukrainian Armed Forces began on August 6. A tense situation is also observed in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions.