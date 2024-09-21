Bundestag deputies asked the Cabinet about the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack near Kursk

Bundestag members from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction sent a request to the country’s cabinet regarding the consequences of the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region.

Does the Federal Government consider that the use of German tanks against Russia, and possibly in Russia, against the backdrop of the Battle of Kursk in 1943, is problematic, awakens historical memories in Russia and could lead to an escalation of the war? AfD Bundestag members

In addition, the deputies asked whether the German authorities were informed about the planned attack, whether Bundeswehr specialists supported it, and whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers had undergone training in Germany beforehand.

The parliamentarians recalled that, according to information from a number of Western experts, the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into the Kursk region is associated with “high risks” and can be considered “unsustainable from a military point of view.”

Not least in terms of the possible use on Russian territory of weapons supplied by Germany to Ukraine and the associated potential for escalation, as well as the associated political-historical symbolic effect, the authors of the request are concerned that the offensive reduces the likelihood of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia or threatens an escalation of hostilities. AfD Bundestag members

The deputies also asked whether German weapons were used during the invasion of the Kursk region, whether Kyiv was informed that the weapons provided to it could only be used for defensive purposes, and whether the Cabinet of Ministers was aware of “war crimes committed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.”

Bundestag MP says Kyiv can use German tanks at its own discretion

In August, Bundestag member Markus Faber said Ukraine could use German tanks, including Leopard 2, on Russian territory. He explained that the transfer of weapons to Kyiv meant that it could dispose of them at its own discretion.

The transfer of weapons to Ukraine means that Kyiv has the right to dispose of them as it sees fit. This applies to any equipment, including German Leopard 2 tanks Marcus Faber Member of the Bundestag

According to him, the territories of both Ukraine and Russia are combat zones, so the use of Western military equipment by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian territory allegedly “complies with the provisions of international law.”

In September, Germany delivered another 22 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine. Three Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns were also sent to Kyiv. In addition, Ukraine received 61,000 155-millimeter artillery rounds and a thousand rounds of small arms ammunition from Germany.

At the same time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz refused to hand over Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, which have a range of about 500 kilometers. “Although many are putting pressure on me, I will not supply cruise missiles that are capable of reaching Moscow,” the politician said. He promised that he would not change his position.

Germany criticizes military aid to Ukraine, calls for negotiations

German Bundestag member Gregor Gysi criticized military aid to Ukraine and called for a move to discussing a ceasefire and peace talks to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

Why can’t we seriously discuss a ceasefire and peace talks? Gregor Gysi Member of the Bundestag

In his opinion, such negotiations would also be in the interests of Ukraine, which is suffering from human losses and destruction.

In turn, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Berlin will continue to provide assistance to Kyiv, in particular military assistance, as long as the conflict continues. “Because otherwise it will be the end of Ukraine,” she noted.