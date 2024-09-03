Zelensky: Ukrainian Armed Forces plan to hold captured territories in Kursk region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with NBC News that the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) plan to hold the captured territories in the Kursk region.

Ukraine will “hold” the territory because it is an integral part of its “winning plan” to end the conflict, the politician said, adding that he would present the proposal to international partners such as the United States.

At the moment this is what we need Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky called the attack on the Kursk region part of the “victory plan”

Zelensky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of the Kursk region is part of a “victory plan” developed by Kiev. According to him, the entry of Ukrainian troops into Russian territory is the first part of this plan.

The politician noted that the second part will be “Ukraine’s strategic place in the world’s secure infrastructure,” the third will be “a powerful package of coercion for Russia to end the war through diplomatic means,” and the fourth will be economic.

Zelensky also called the attack in the Kursk region part of a “military-diplomatic operation.” However, he refused to disclose all the goals of the operation, noting that they would become obvious if the Ukrainian military succeeded.

Everything we do is only to make Russia ready for a just peace. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

On August 27, the Ukrainian leader noted that Kyiv expects the conflict in Ukraine to end with dialogue. “Everything will end with dialogue, but we need to have strong positions for dialogue,” he said. At the same time, on August 24, the politician denied reports that Kyiv had launched an attack in the Kursk region in order to “strengthen its negotiating position.”

On August 18, Zelensky, in an address to the nation, said that one of the goals of Ukraine’s invasion of the Kursk region is to create a buffer zone on Russian territory.

Russia Refused to Negotiate Territorial Exchange with Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow does not intend to negotiate with Ukraine on the exchange of territories.

We do not discuss our territory with anyone. And we do not negotiate about our territory. Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

At the same time, according to the minister, the Ukrainian president could launch an invasion of the Kursk region to seize territories and prisoners who could be used in subsequent exchanges. At the same time, any negotiations, as the minister noted, should be conducted “based on realities on the ground,” which includes the entry of four new subjects into Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow will achieve the goals of the special military operation (SMO), despite the statements of the Ukrainian authorities. “This is not the first time we have heard such statements from representatives of the Kyiv regime. (…) We are continuing our special military operation and will achieve all the goals set,” the Russian president’s press secretary said.