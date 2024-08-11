Member of Vedrashko’s squad told about the surrender of a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier in the Kursk region

A Ukrainian serviceman decided to desert the army and surrender. He was detained and handed over to the military police by Yuriy Vedrashko, a member of a volunteer people’s militia and a resident of the village of Zhuravli in Korenevsky District. The video of the Russian’s story was shown by the acting governor of Kursk Oblast, Alexey Smirnov.

The man told how he met a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, a stranger came to the village and asked for water.

He said he was from Ukraine. I brought him here, to Lgov, to the post where the military was stationed, I went up to the guys, said hello, they checked my document. I said that I had caught a saboteur who wanted to surrender. Yuri Vedrashkovigilante

The Ukrainian who surrendered said that the armored personnel carrier in which his group was traveling came under fire from Russian troops and drove into a ditch. The man hid in the bushes and went out into the village in the morning. According to him, he did not want to fight the Russians, but they took his documents, gave him a military ID and forcibly sent him to the combat zone.

Earlier, a captured Ukrainian serviceman said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were supposed to enter the territory of the Kursk region to shoot a video for the command. The man did not know about other tasks.

Volunteers caught a Ukrainian saboteur in Sudzha

Volunteers from Sudzha caught a Ukrainian saboteur on August 10 when they were on their way to evacuate local residents. The man had a grenade with him.

The detainee introduced himself as Ruslan and said that he was from Sumy Oblast. The Ukrainian noted that in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces everyone was either too young or too old.

On the same day, police in the Belgorod region received a description of a Ukrainian sabotage group disguised as priests. Before that, a video of fighters from the 252nd battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the building of the Porozovsky rural club had been circulated online. There was no official confirmation of the military entering the region. The date of filming of this footage was also unknown.

War correspondent Yuri Kotenok noted that such footage was made for PR purposes. He recalled that Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have repeatedly tried to enter Russian territory in the Belgorod region and demonstrate their presence in the border area.

Later, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that Ukrainian soldiers entered the village of Poroz and held two local residents. The men are now with their families.

A military correspondent described the methods of camouflage used by Ukrainian saboteurs

War correspondent Yuri Kotenok toldthat Ukrainian saboteurs disguise themselves not only as civilians, but also as journalists, soldiers, and doctors. According to him, this information is reported by local residents.

Here they took a fake VGTRK correspondent – a saboteur with a map showing locations and checkpoints, with weapons, he was operating near Kursk. Nevertheless, he was identified and captured. Yes, there could be many more of them and we need to be prepared for their sorties Yuri Kotenok war correspondent

Blogger from Kursk region Edgar Bodrov told Telegram– to the Baza channel that the saboteurs are disguising themselves as local residents who need to be evacuated. He noted that two people in his team, which is evacuating people, have disappeared in this way. They went to the address where the sabotage and reconnaissance group was hiding and stopped communicating.

Kursk Oblast was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers attacked Russian positions near the settlements of Oleshnya and Nikolayevo-Daryino. The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling.

On August 7, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Valery Gerasimov announced that the enemy’s advance deep into Russia in the Kursk direction had been stopped. However, fighting continues. Evacuation has been announced in border settlements; 76,000 people have left their homes.