Alaudinov stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot civilians in the Kursk region at point-blank range

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, deputy head of the main military-political department of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Apti Alaudinov, accused the Ukrainian military of reprisals against the local population in the Kursk region and stated that he had been sent many photographs showing executed civilians.

I received a huge number of photographs in which I saw civilians who were simply shot point-blank, in the head, in the back of the head. Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

He said it was “very hard to comprehend” but called the situation “reality.” The commander of the Akhmat special forces expressed condolences and promised to avenge the victims.

Alaudinov accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of using children as shields

Alaudinov reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used children and teachers of an orphanage in the Kursk region as human shields. According to him, Ukrainian soldiers came to the institution and occupied the first floor.

Children and teachers are driven to the second floor and used to make a shield for themselves. The same picture is all around the perimeter where they entered Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

Earlier, the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” interrogated Ukrainian prisoners of war who were lured to Russian troops using a radio. According to Alaudinov, in the phone recordings, one of them bragged on camera that he was “going to kill Russians.” At the same time, the prisoners themselves claimed that they got to the Kursk region by deception.

An eyewitness said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at houses from tanks

A resident of the border village of Sverdlikovo in the Kursk region named Sergei said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired tanks at the homes of civilians in a village 400 meters from the border with Ukraine.

When he was evacuating on foot with other residents, he saw Ukrainian formations firing artillery at residential buildings, with the buildings engulfed in flames. The attacks, he said, were also carried out by drones.

We gathered spontaneously, one woman was with us, because they started shooting, bombing everything in the world. They started going out — they started shooting from all sides from tanks, at people. They were rattling around with all their might (…) right into civilians, they don’t care Sergeyresident of Kursk region

Vitaly Skibin, a resident of the village of Martynovka, voiced similar information. The Ukrainian Armed Forces appeared in this settlement on August 9-10. “They started shooting from tanks… We became afraid. They started shooting at the windows,” the man said.

The Russian Investigative Committee reported that investigators recorded attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on civilians and civilian objects in the Kursk region.

In particular, the Ukrainian military opened fire on civilians who were evacuating from the Gornalsky St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery. As a result, one person died. In Sudzha, a Ukrainian drone operator deliberately aimed the device at an ambulance. The paramedic and driver were killed in the explosion, and the doctor was hospitalized with injuries. The department emphasized that these are just a few examples.

Fighting in the Kursk region has been going on for more than ten days. The region is under a federal emergency regime, as well as a counter-terrorist operation regime.