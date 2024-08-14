Borrell declared full support for the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into the Kursk region

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, in a conversation with the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, on behalf of the entire European Union, expressed support for the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Russian territory.

Discussed with Dmytro Kuleba the latest developments on the front line and the counteroffensive in the Kursk area. I reiterated the EU’s full support for the struggle of the Ukrainian people Josep Borrell head of European diplomacy

He stressed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ offensive near Kursk demonstrates the inability of Russian President Vladimir Putin to break the resistance of the Ukrainian people.

On August 8, the European Commission (EC) spokesman for foreign policy Peter Stano stated that the European Union does not oppose the foray of Ukrainian troops into Russian territory.

Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq indicated that the organization considers the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ foray into the Kursk region an escalation of the conflict, while the UN insists on resolving the situation.

Kuleba informed Borrell about the details of the operation in the Kursk region

During the meeting, Kuleba informed Borrell about the details of Ukraine’s operation in the Kursk region. He noted that Kyiv and Brussels were focused on steps to expand cooperation.

During our conversation, Josep Borrell and I focused on steps to expand cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union in the area of ​​arms production and supply. I also briefed Josep on the details of Ukraine’s operation in the Kursk region Dmitry Kuleba Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

US Senator Lindsey Graham (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia) During a visit to Kyiv, he praised Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. The parliamentarian called the operation “bold and wonderful.”

Fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region has been going on for a week. According to the latest data, 28 settlements are under the control of Ukrainian troops in the region. Ukraine is also attempting to penetrate the territory of the Belgorod region.

Russia points to Kyiv’s clear choice in favor of escalation and military action

Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that Kyiv had taken the path of escalation by attacking the Kursk region. According to him, this was the best refutation for international partners who had stated that the republic was leaning toward a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The answer has been received, and it is a clear choice in favor of escalation and military action. Don’t say later that we didn’t warn you about this. This is a step that Ukraine will undoubtedly bitterly regret Dmitry Polyansky First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

The diplomat also called the “generous offers” made by President Vladimir Putin to Kyiv in June no longer valid. According to him, the Russian leader’s initiatives to end the military conflict after the withdrawal of all Ukrainian troops from the territory of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions have become irrelevant, since Ukraine “chose escalation by attacking the Kursk region.”

Not all Western politicians supported Kyiv’s decision to attack the Kursk region. Former US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces crossed a “red line” with this decision. The ex-ambassador admitted that he expects the Russian president to take decisive action to oust the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the country’s territory.

Retired German Colonel Ralf Thiele expressed the opinion that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will scare off the West with a sortie near Kursk. Former US Armed Forces intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that due to the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region, Ukraine will lose all reserves for defending Kyiv.