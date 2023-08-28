The acting Spanish Government advanced that it will do everything possible so that he does not continue holding his position as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales, who faces several complaints before the Justice and sports establishments of the country for sexual violence, however the entity is not far behind.

Since Rubiales assured that he would not resign, despite the accusations for kissing a player and for the obscene gestures he made during the final of the women’s soccer world cup that he won last Sunday Spain in Sydney (Australia), the scandal has taken unexpected paths.

government vs. Federation

The third vice president of Acting Government, Teresa Ribera, In statements to the media, he stated that they are “going to activate everything in our power”, since their actions have aroused “enormous alarm and indignation in Spanish society and I would say, in general, in Western countries.”

The president justified the kiss to the soccer player Jenni Hermoso, with arguments such as that it was “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consented.”

However, Hermoso denied that version and stated in a statement that “at no time” did he consent to the kiss he received on the mouthAy, along with the rest of the international players, called for “real changes, both sporting and structural.”

This Monday the reaction of the Royal Federation did not wait. Onda Cero warns that the Secretary General of the entity, Andreu Camps, “puts at serious risk the participation of Spanish teams in European competitions and of the Spanish team in the eurocup after denouncing the Government of Spain before Uefa for interventionism”.

And he adds: “As Onda Cero has been able to learn, the armed wing of Luis Rubiales has requested the action of Uefa in defense of the president of the RFEF and vice president of the highest body of European football, after the actions undertaken by the Government of Spain as consequence of the scandal unleashed by Rubiales touching his testicles in the box at the women’s World Cup final in Sydney, where he was accompanied by Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia, and his subsequent kiss, “piquito”, to Jenni Hermoso during the celebration of the women’s world title won by the Spanish team”.

“The only intention of Camps is to get Uefa to threaten the Government of Spain with the suspension of the RFEF and the consequent exclusion from all European competitions. It’s the same play that Villar did with Blatter at the time,” says a Spanish politician.

Uefa’s statutes are clear and warn that “they will manage their affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties. Any body or decision of a body that has not been elected or appointed in accordance with said procedure, even provisionally, will not be recognized by Uefa”.

“Uefa has not yet dared to intervene in response to Andreu Camps’ complaint to save Rubiales, although it did send its director of relations with the federations to the Assembly, Thierry Favrewho was sitting in the front row together with José María Timón, director of the presidential cabinet of the president of the RFEF,” Onda Cero said.

