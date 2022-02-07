Fan of ATTACK ON TITAN a collection! If you usually listen to the TV size of The Rumblingthe song by the Japanese band SiM used as the opening of the anime ATTACK OF THE GIANTS 4: Part 2then there is great news for you.

The full version of the song has just been released, available on the most popular platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, iTunes Store, YouTube And YouTube Music. You can find all the links to the respective platforms at this link.

On Spotify the song was # 4 in the global viral chart, and on January 29 it reached the top of the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs.

Also available is a teaser of the music video of The Rumblingwhich will soon arrive in full version:

The full version of "The Rumbling," the opening theme song for the TV anime ATTACK OF THE GIANTS 4: Part 2, was released on February 7 (Monday).

"The Rumbling (TV Size)" has been streamed more than 10 million times in just one week of its release. The anime's credit-free opening video recorded an astonishing number of views right after its YouTube release, surpassing 10 million views in 2.5 days.

The song also made it to the music charts of various countries, reaching the top 10 in 28 countries of the iTunes Rock chart and the top 10 in 25 countries of the Apple Music Rock chart. On Spotify it ranks 4th in the global viral ranking. It also topped the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart on January 29th.

The broadcast began at 00:05 on Sunday 9 January.

“Attack on Titan, The Final Season Part2” opening theme

Title of the song “The Rumbling”

Artist: SiM

Texts: MAH

Music, Arrangement: SiM ■ Opening of the anime without credits

SiM's 'The Rumbling (TV Size)' has been launched on various music streaming and download services.

'The Rumbling (Full Size)' by SiM has been launched on various music streaming and download services.

