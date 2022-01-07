A new trailer for The attack of the Giants was published by Crunchyroll to advertise the upcoming arrival of thelast season of the animated series, or Season 4 Part 2, during which we will finally see the conclusion of the events.

Obviously, being a trailer for the final part, it could easily contain some spoiler , therefore, those who do not want to have previews on the plot would do well to avoid watching the video shown below.

The trailer is contained within an official tweet of Crunchyroll, the video streaming service, recently acquired by Sony, which has the rights to publish the series in the West. In the half minute of animation we can see a quick montage of various exciting scenes with Eren Jaeger, Armin and Mikasa in some highlights from the past and the future.

The title of the trailer is “Crescendo”, and it sums up well the emotional charge that it carries, also thanks to the music taken from Chopin’s Nocturne which gives everything a truly special atmosphere. Already in December we had seen a trailer for Season 4 Part 2, at this point we are almost there: The Attack of the Giants – Final Season Part 2 will air in Italy on January 9, 2022 on Crunchyroll.