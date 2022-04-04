The official Twitter account of de The attack of the Giants announced the arrival of the Part 3 of the Final Season of the anime. The airing of the last episodes of the series is scheduled for an unspecified period of 2023 on the NHK networks. To accompany the announcement, a short clip and the official poster of Part 3 of the Final Season that you can admire below.

Episode 87 of The Attack of the Giants has recently been broadcast in Japan, the last of the 12 that make up Part 2 of the final season. There are still several chapters of the manga to cover, so a third and final part of the final season of the anime was largely predictable, with fans who will therefore have to wait a long time before discovering the fate of Eren, Misaka, Ardin and companions, given that, as mentioned at the beginning, the airing of the last narrative arc is scheduled for 2023.

It is currently unclear of how many episodes the very last season of the anime will be composed, even if there will probably be less than ten since there are few chapters of the manga to cover.

The Attack of the Giants, the poster of the last season

If you haven’t seen it yet, we remind you that all the episodes of the Final Season of the anime of The Attack of the Giants are available in Italy on Crunchyroll, together with those of the second and third season.