It is about The Rumbling, made by the Japanese band SiM inspired by the original work of Hajime Isayama. The band also confirmed that they have changed record label, entering into a collaboration with PONY CANION.

ATTACK OF THE GIANTS 4: Part 2 – The Rumbling

The artist in charge of creating the opening theme for "Attack on Titan, The Final Season Part2" is the band SiM! SiM also announced that they will switch to the PONY CANYON label The anime TV series "Attack on Titan, The Final Season Part2" aired at 00:05 (JAPAN TIME) January 10 on NHK General TV. With the broadcast of the TV series, the artist of the opening theme was unveiled: it was SiM, the Reggae and Punk band, who created the song entitled "The Rumbling". Vocalist MAH read the original story and brought the song to life. The title was chosen based on the scenes from the new season of the TV series. The song created for TV launched at 00:00 (JAPAN TIME) on January 10 on various music streaming and download services. At the same time, the changeover of SiM to the PONY CANYON label was also officially announced. SiM started the new year with two big news: the extraordinary collaboration with the famous anime and the transition to the new record label.

The broadcast began at 00:05 on Sunday 9 January.

“Attack on Titan, The Final Season Part2” opening theme

Title of the song “The Rumbling”

Artist: SiM

Texts: MAH

Music, Arrangement: SiM ■ Launch information

SiM’s ‘The Rumbling (TV Size)’ has been launched on various music streaming and download services.

Source: PONY CANION via JAPANESE CULTURE PR TEAM