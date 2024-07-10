It took 200 years, just a microsecond in the timeline of humanity, for bacteria to Pseudomonas aeruginosa They have gone from being harmless microbes that inhabited ponds, streams and plants to becoming one of the greatest infectious threats on the planet. Causing more than 500,000 deaths a year, these bacilli are now in the blacklist by the World Health Organization as a “high priority” pathogen due to its resistance to antibiotics and its wide spread across the globe. A research published this Thursday in the magazine Science has mapped the genomic journey of this bacterial species and has discovered that the P. aeruginosa They take advantage of an immune defect in patients with cystic fibrosis to survive and perpetuate themselves.

“Over the past 200 years or so, certain individual bacteria, which we call clones, managed to absorb new genes and become more capable of infecting humans. These clones then expanded and spread throughout the world. The most likely date of expansion for the first clone is around 1890, although the confidence interval is wide,” explains scientist Andrés Floto, professor of Respiratory Biology at the University of Cambridge and author of the study. These family branches of the family tree of bacteria are called clones. P. aeruginosa that are dispersed around the world, the authors call them “epidemic clones.” The study found about 21 that are responsible for more than 50% of all infections by P. aeruginosa on the planet. “They are likely to be the main drivers of antibiotic resistance and deaths,” the researcher said in an email response.

More information

That malignancy that now shows the P. aeruginosa It is relatively young. After exploring the family tree of this species, the authors cautiously speculate that the starting point of this whole phenomenon is at the end of the 18th century. “It is unlikely that they would have posed a significant threat to human health before then,” Floto agrees.

Since the beginning of the 19th century, the researcher points out, “there has been an increasingly frequent appearance of these epidemic clones.” The authors believe that each of them experienced at least one relevant population expansion between 1850 and 2000. “They have emerged randomly throughout the world, but they seem to expand more and more frequently. For example: from 1900 to 1950, six epidemic clones emerged; and between 1950 and 2000, 12 appeared,” Floto exemplifies.

These phenomena of global expansion among humans, says the scientist, continue to occur more and more frequently: “We are seeing more and more epidemic clones emerging and spreading throughout the world, which we believe may be due to air pollution and housing density.” The authors suggest that the spread of these more aggressive bacterial families accelerated with overpopulation in cities, a product of migratory movements to large cities during industrialization: there a breeding ground was created with densely populated areas and an increase in pollution that caused greater susceptibility to infections and easier spread of these infectious conditions.

Today, the P. aeruginosa They have become opportunistic pathogens. This means that they do not harm healthy people, but they do cause lung and systemic infections in individuals who have a compromised immune system. For example, people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or cystic fibrosis. Infections caused by this bacteria have been reported among patients admitted to hospital settings (nosocomial infections), but also in community settings. It is in the sights of all health authorities, explains Bruno González-Zorn, director of the Antimicrobial Resistance Unit at the Complutense University of Madrid and advisor to the World Health Organization. (WHO) in this field: “It is very important. It has an extraordinary capacity to adapt to many ecosystems and what worries us so much is its level of resistance to antibiotics and the number of patients it kills each year.”

After analyzing nearly 10,000 human, animal and environmental samples of this microorganism, Cambridge researchers were able to trace the family history of the P. aeruginosabut they also identified a bacterial tolerance mechanism that may be key to understanding their resistance. In samples from patients with cystic fibrosis, the scientists found that macrophages, which are immune cells responsible for engulfing and killing harmful microorganisms, were unable to eliminate the bacteria. P. aeruginosa: These clones were able to survive within macrophages and establish a persistent infection.

Scientists believe that the ability of some epidemic clones to survive macrophages is a combination of the bacteria’s genetics — they identified a gene involved — and a failure in the body’s defense line of a person with cystic fibrosis. “The bacteria takes advantage of this immunological defect to infect this group of patients,” says Floto.

More virulent and effective

During this generational transition infecting humans, these bacteria have been evolving, adapting through mutations in their DNA to become more effective at infecting the lung and more virulent to resist the scourge of antibiotics. Another finding by these researchers is that these multiple rounds of adaptation to the lung and subsequent transmission to another person occurred differently for the bacteria that infect patients with cystic fibrosis compared to the bacilli that attack people who do not have this disease. “The bacteria become increasingly specialized and certain clones continue to be transmitted between patients with cystic fibrosis, while other clones are transmitted between patients without this disease. But these specialized bacterial clones lose the ability to be transmitted from patients with cystic fibrosis to patients without it, and vice versa,” he points out.

María del Mar Tomás, a microbiologist at the A Coruña University Hospital Complex and spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (SEIMC), highlights the importance of this research, in which she did not participate, to deepen our knowledge of the mechanisms of bacterial tolerance and resistance. These molecular systems help the bacillus to survive stress. “This is very important because they are global mechanisms, which are activated in any stressful situation for the bacteria, such as hunger or an antibiotic. And this can be a therapeutic target for the design of new therapies.” González-Zorn has a similar opinion: “It is a relevant study because it allows us to understand the evolutionary trajectory of the bacteria and how it manages to establish strategies to cause disease. If we know these mechanisms, we will be able to design strategies to contain this bacteria.”

The authors, for their part, warn that their findings highlight “the importance of global surveillance and prevention of cross-infections to avoid the emergence of future epidemic clones.” “We have indications that epidemic clones will become increasingly adapted to the human lung and will become increasingly resistant to antibiotics if they are allowed to continue this cycle of infection, adaptation and transmission,” warns Floto.

Given the speed at which epidemic clones appear, the researcher urges to actively search for them to prevent their spread and also to quickly detect the bacteria in the lungs to eradicate it as soon as possible. In this sense, although there are control measures to prevent infection by P. aeruginosa In cystic fibrosis, the scientist recalls that his results show that transmission between humans “also occurs very frequently in people without cystic fibrosis”, which forces us to consider how to protect these other risk groups.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Wellbeing in Facebook, X and Instagram.