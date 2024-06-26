The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the radiation control post of the Zaporizhzhya NPP in Velyka Znamenka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked one of the radiation control posts of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), located in Velikaya Znamenka. The station reported this on the morning of Wednesday, June 26. According to representatives of the station, with the help of such posts the environment of sanitary protection zones and observation zones is monitored.

The radiation control post in Velikaya Znamenka was completely destroyed as a result of artillery shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. NPP specialists carried out a number of compensatory measures to control the radiation situation in the area where the station is located representatives of the Zaporizhzhya NPP

They also indicated that at the moment radiation monitoring does not exceed natural background values. The Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) also reportedthat there are no excesses of background radiation on the territory of Energodar due to the destruction of the post.

Photo: Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters

The main goal of the systematic strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Zaporozhye NPP has been named

According to military expert Anatoly Matviychuk, the Ukrainian army is hitting the nuclear power plant in Zaporozhye in order to then blame Russia for the damage to the facility.

“I believe the Anglo-Saxons have already advised [президенту Украины Владимиру] Zelensky to attack the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. If everything goes wrong, everything will be blamed on Russia. Ukraine, as it were, is going to defend its blood,” he explained. According to the specialist, for successful attacks on the APU station it will be necessary to move to the other side of the Dnieper, since the nuclear power plant has very strong armor.

Recently, Kyiv has increasingly begun to attack both the station itself and the nearby city of Energodar. According to Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik, such activation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is connected with the “peace summit” on Ukraine held in Switzerland in June. “Almost every week we record from 100 to 200 arrivals of drones that fly around Energodar, in the Zaporozhye region,” he said, noting that now we can expect a chain: a Ukrainian provocation, its dissemination in the media, and then its presentation in the form of some kind of question for the meeting.

Photo: Ivan Antipenko / Reuters

Member of the Public Chamber Vladimir Rogov, in turn, saw in the actions of the Ukrainian army possible preparations for the seizure of the nuclear power plant. In his opinion, the blackout of power facilities may be a harbinger of an attempted landing at the Zaporizhzhya NPP.

Previously, several divisions of Zaporizhia NPP were left without electricity

Last week, as a result of another attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, several units of the station were left without power. According to the director of Zaporizhzhya NPP, Yuri Chernichuk, power supply was lost in the transport workshop, printing house, pumping stations that supply drinking water to the station’s facilities, warehouses with inventory items and other facilities.

Related materials:

A few days earlier, the Luch substation in Energodar was destroyed, which led to a power outage in the city, and the Raduga substation was attacked.

Attacks on Energodar and Zaporizhzhya NPP called to be stopped

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, called for stopping attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and its surrounding areas. He also noted the increase in cases of such provocations, which pose a huge threat to security.

“This is completely unacceptable and contradicts the fundamentals of safety and specific principles that were adopted unanimously,” said the head of the IAEA.