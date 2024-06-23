Razvozhaev reported 100 casualties and three deaths as a result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked Sevastopol on the afternoon of Sunday, June 23. According to the head of the region, Mikhail Razvozhaev, the air defense system destroyed five air targets in total.

The governor of Sevastopol explained that fragments of downed missiles fell in the coastal zone, causing dozens of injuries. In addition, fires were recorded in the forest near the Lazur boarding house; on the territory of one of the TSNs, a residential building caught fire due to a rocket fall.

Three people, including children, became victims of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack, another 100 were injured

Initially, 14 casualties were reported in the attack. According to Razvozhaev’s first data, 12 adults and two children were injured in the Uchkuevka area and Lyubimovka.

Later Sevastopol governor clarifiedthat the number of victims has increased to 100 people. In addition, an adult and two children, one of whom was only two years old, could not survive the attack. The worst situation with the wounded is observed in Uchkuevka – all available ambulance teams were sent there. Some of the victims have already been taken to the hospital.

According to information Shot, one of the victims of the attack was an elderly woman who was swimming in the sea at the time of the attack. The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck when families came to the beach on a day off.

The Russian region was attacked by American ATACMS missiles

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure of Sevastopol with American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles equipped with cluster warheads. Four projectiles were shot down, and another missile deviated from its flight path as a result of the impact of air defense systems, exploding its warhead in the air over the city. As a result, its fragments scattered.

Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova called what happened was terror against civilians.

The Kyiv regime continues terror against civilians. (…) The bright holiday of Trinity became a day of sorrow… Tatiana MoskalkovaCommissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Sevastopol a ritual crime. “The Day of the Holy Trinity was not chosen by chance,” said she.

During air defense operations, traffic on the Crimean Bridge was closed twice

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily suspended twice blocked. The closure of the bridge was first reported at 12:14 Moscow time due to the work of Russian air defense.

Finally movement restored at 13:20. As of 14:00, there were 287 vehicles in the queue from the side of Taman, and 290 from the side of Kerch.

The governor announced the start of operation of the air defense system in Sevastopol at 12:21 Moscow time. “All services have been put on alert. I ask you to remain calm, observe safety measures, stay in temporary shelters or safe places,” he wrote.